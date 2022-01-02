|
Bank of Zambia : Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility Report as at 30 November 2021
TARGETED MEDIUM-TERM REFINANCING FACILITY REPORT
AS AT 30 NOVEMBER, 2021
SUMMARY OF APPLICATIONS, APPROVALS AND DISBURSEMENTS Table 1: Advances Applied for (value in K' million)1
|
Category
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Value
|
|
FSPs
|
Applications
|
|
Banks
|
14
|
24
|
8,625.34
|
Non-Banks
|
19
|
33
|
3,315.70
|
Total
|
33
|
57
|
11,941.04
Table 2: Approved Advances (Value in K' millions)
|
Category
|
Number of FSPs
|
Number of
|
Value
|
Approval
|
|
|
Applications
|
|
Percentage*
|
Banks
|
10
|
20
|
7,554.08
|
87.6
|
Non-Banks
|
19
|
21
|
2,245.29
|
67.7
|
Total
|
29
|
41
|
9,799.37
|
82.1
*Amount approved as a percentage of applications received.
Table 4: Disbursed Advances (Value in K' millions)2
|
Category
|
Number of FSPs
|
Value
|
Disbursed
|
|
|
|
Percentage*
|
Banks
|
10
|
6,280.18
|
83.1
|
Non-Banks
|
15
|
2,091.45
|
93.1
|
Total
|
25
|
8,371.63
|
85.4
*Disbursement as a percentage of approved amount.
Table 5: Number of Beneficiaries from Disbursed Advances3
|
Category
|
Individuals
|
Other Customers
|
Total
|
|
/Households
|
|
|
Banks
|
6,503
|
479
|
6,982
|
Non-Banks
|
31,987
|
22,838
|
54,825
|
Total
|
38,490
|
23,317
|
61,807
-
One FSP may have more than one application
-
Refer to chart 1 for breakdown of disbursements per Financial Service Provider
-
Refer to chart 2 for detailed breakdown of beneficiaries per sector
1
Chart 1: Disbursements Per Financial Service Provider
Disbursements in K'million
|
Bayport
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
712.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agora
|
|
|
|
|
17.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Zambia Home Loans
|
|
|
|
|
22.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natsave
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZNBS
|
|
|
|
220.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Microfinace Zambia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Altus
|
|
|
|
4.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xtenda
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Izwe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
336.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Betternow
|
|
|
|
|
2.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pulse
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZANACO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
678.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FNB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
550.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ZICB
|
|
|
|
|
|
36.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Alliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Absa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1022.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stanbic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1350.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Access
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
178.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indo-Zambia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1543.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atlas Mara
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
200.00
|
400.00
|
600.00
|
800.00
|
1000.00
|
1200.00
|
1400.00
|
1600.00
|
1800.00
Chart 2: No of Beneficiaries Per Sector
No of Beneficiaries
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,347
|
|
|
25
|
Wholesale trade and retail trade
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,754
|
|
|
138
|
Transportation and warehouse
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
28
|
Tourism
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
29
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
12
|
Financial services
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Mining and quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,569
|
|
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
61
|
|
Individuals and households
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,987
|
|
|
6503
|
Health care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
2
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
Educational
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,141
|
|
|
11
|
Construction
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
Community Services
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
Communication
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non Banks
|
|
|
Banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Disclaimer
Bank of Zambia published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 08:16:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|