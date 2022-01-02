Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of Zambia : Targeted Medium-Term Refinancing Facility Report as at 30 November 2021

01/02/2022 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TARGETED MEDIUM-TERM REFINANCING FACILITY REPORT

AS AT 30 NOVEMBER, 2021

SUMMARY OF APPLICATIONS, APPROVALS AND DISBURSEMENTS Table 1: Advances Applied for (value in K' million)1

Category

Number of

Number of

Value

FSPs

Applications

Banks

14

24

8,625.34

Non-Banks

19

33

3,315.70

Total

33

57

11,941.04

Table 2: Approved Advances (Value in K' millions)

Category

Number of FSPs

Number of

Value

Approval

Applications

Percentage*

Banks

10

20

7,554.08

87.6

Non-Banks

19

21

2,245.29

67.7

Total

29

41

9,799.37

82.1

*Amount approved as a percentage of applications received.

Table 4: Disbursed Advances (Value in K' millions)2

Category

Number of FSPs

Value

Disbursed

Percentage*

Banks

10

6,280.18

83.1

Non-Banks

15

2,091.45

93.1

Total

25

8,371.63

85.4

*Disbursement as a percentage of approved amount.

Table 5: Number of Beneficiaries from Disbursed Advances3

Category

Individuals

Other Customers

Total

/Households

Banks

6,503

479

6,982

Non-Banks

31,987

22,838

54,825

Total

38,490

23,317

61,807

  1. One FSP may have more than one application
  2. Refer to chart 1 for breakdown of disbursements per Financial Service Provider
  3. Refer to chart 2 for detailed breakdown of beneficiaries per sector

1

Chart 1: Disbursements Per Financial Service Provider

Disbursements in K'million

Non-Banks

Banks

Bayport

712.50

Agora

17.71

Zambia Home Loans

22.89

Natsave

500.00

ZNBS

220.00

Microfinace Zambia

104.00

Altus

4.45

Xtenda

96.36

Izwe

336.57

Betternow

2.98

Pulse

74.00

ZANACO

678.85

FNB

550.00

ZICB

36.10

First Alliance

50.20

Absa

1022.18

First Capital

121.00

Stanbic

1350.00

Access

178.04

Indo-Zambia

1543.82

Atlas Mara

750.00

0.00

200.00

400.00

600.00

800.00

1000.00

1200.00

1400.00

1600.00

1800.00

2

Chart 2: No of Beneficiaries Per Sector

No of Beneficiaries

Other

15,347

25

Wholesale trade and retail trade

1,754

138

Transportation and warehouse

402

28

Tourism

321

29

Real estate

134

12

Financial services

6

4

Mining and quarrying

1,569

3

Manufacturing

132

61

Individuals and households

31,987

6503

Health care

395

2

Energy

13

9

Educational

1,141

11

Construction

13

22

Community Services

1

20

Communication

-

8

Agriculture

1,610

107

Non Banks

Banks

3

Disclaimer

Bank of Zambia published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 08:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aInternet services disrupted ahead of Sudan protests - witnesses
RE
05:30aGerman hospitals hope Omicron - as milder variant - could ease burden
RE
05:26aEnglish school children to wear masks to tackle Omicron surge
RE
05:06aUAE prime minister approves Dubai budget for 2022-2024
RE
05:02aBank of Israel expected to hold rates Monday, with hikes not far off - Reuters poll
RE
04:58aPalestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, military says
RE
04:57aFirefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape Town
RE
04:56aEarthquake in southwest China's Yunnan injures 15 people
RE
04:40aChina's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022
RE
04:39aSuez Canal revenues hit $6.3 bln in 2021 vs $5.6 bln in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade progra..
2Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump
3Firefighters battle blaze at South African parliament building in Cape ..
4Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen with new members of Management Boar..
5Suez Canal revenues hit $6.3 bln in 2021 vs $5.6 bln in 2020

HOT NEWS