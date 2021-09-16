Log in
BankPlus Donates $100,000 to Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund, Supporting Nonprofits Impacted by Hurricane Ida

09/16/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
As nonprofits and community organizations along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast begin rebuilding and repairing damages incurred from the recent impact of Hurricane Ida, BankPlus has announced a donation of $100,000 to the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The BankPlus donation will support nonprofits which are providing essentials and services to those in need.

“BankPlus is committed to helping rebuild our communities,” said Bill Ray, CEO of BankPlus. “We know the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund will put our donation to good use. The funds will ensure community organizations can continue to provide resources and necessities over the long-term rebuilding process.”

“I would like to thank Bill Ray and BankPlus for this generous donation to the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. My late husband Tom and I first became well-acquainted with Bill and his wife Sara when we held training camp at Millsaps College in Jackson, and I am proud to call them close friends,” said Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints and Pelicans. “With the support of BankPlus and many other great community-oriented companies both in the Gulf South and nationally, the Renewal Fund will continue to be able to provide important support to the nonprofits that are doing such important relief work in our region.”

“When we welcomed the Saints to Jackson after Hurricane Katrina, we saw just how much their efforts meant to the entire Gulf Coast region. Now, after Hurricane Ida, we are proud to join forces with the Saints and Pelicans to help those who need it most along the Gulf,” Ray said.

Individuals or businesses interested in contributing to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund can do so by visiting NewOrleansSaints.com/hurricaneida.

About BankPlus
Founded in 1909, BankPlus is one of the Southeast’s premier regional banks serving consumers and businesses with the latest technology through a full suite of financial services, including retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending and wealth management. With over $5 billion in total assets, BankPlus operates 79 financial centers throughout Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. For more information about BankPlus, visit www.bankplus.net.


© Business Wire 2021
