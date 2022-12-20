Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge

(Adds more context, details and background)
LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers
are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on
lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital
markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the
lowest level since the early 2000s.
With questions swirling around monetary policy and the
prospect of a looming recession, IPO advisers are not holding
their breath on a near-term recovery in the market for initial
public offerings (IPOs).
Global share sales plunged this year as the IPO market froze
and hundreds of companies postponed stock market debuts, as
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes from
central banks weighed on the broader economy.
“It’s all about rates - the price of money changed, and it
has affected everything," said James Palmer, head of equity
capital markets (ECM) at Bank of America for Europe, the Middle
East and Africa (EMEA).
Banks have underwritten $517 billion worth of stock sales to
date in 2022, a 66% drop compared with full-year 2021 and 29%
below pre-pandemic levels, according to Dealogic data.
Barring exceptions such as Porsche's blockbuster
9.4 billion euro ($9.97 billion) offering in September, most
major deals including those of Swiss dermatology specialist
Galderma and SoftBank Group Corp-owned chip designer
Arm were postponed until market conditions improve.
IPO advisers, therefore, do not expect a rebound in new
listings before the second half of 2023.
"We're entering a new recessionary world we haven't seen in
a while," said Valery Barrier, who co-leads Citi's EMEA ECM
franchise. "We're going to see more primary capital being
raised, more convertible bonds to cheapen the cost of financing
and non-core shareholding being sold."
As the cost of debt continues to rise, bankers expect
companies to turn to other equity solutions as a way to manage
their balance sheets and protect their corporate ratings. Recent
examples of such deals include French videogame developer
Ubisoft's 470 million euro convertible bond and Credit
Suisse's 4 billion Swiss franc cash call.
Banks are hoping that a recent pickup in block trades and
capital raising will spill over into the new year.
"Volatility has come down, so markets have the ingredients
for issuance to pick up," said Alex Watkins, co-head of ECM at
JPMorgan for EMEA.
RATE HIKES DAMPEN SENTIMENT
Global equities slid last week following a string of hawkish
announcements from major central banks. Some investors are
betting that interest rates will start to plateau sooner than
policymakers have indicated, as inflation shows signs of
peaking.
The slowdown in IPOs has left a backlog of high-growth, yet
unprofitable, companies waiting to come to market.
"ECM activity tends to be higher in periods of distress or
where growth is strong, and today we're in no man's land," said
Gareth McCartney, global co-head of ECM at UBS.
A return by long-only investors to capital markets deals is
seen as key for any recovery, after a year in which hedge funds
have taken a lead role as buyers of new issuance.
"It’s fair to say that at times throughout 2022 the
accelerated book build (ABB) activity has seen proportionately
more participation from hedge funds," said Antonio Limones, head
of EMEA Equity syndicate at Credit Suisse. "But long-only demand
has started to increase."
Some market participants are waiting to see where valuations
settle before they commit to new deals, said Gerry Keefe, head
of global banking for the Americas at HSBC.
The structure of transactions will also be a key factor in
the success of future IPOs, particularly for private
equity-backed companies that carry large amounts of debt.
"What you'll probably see is deals come to market that are
heavily de-risked, following in the footsteps of Mobileye
in the U.S.," said Lawrence Jamieson, head of EMEA ECM
at Barclays.
The world's biggest private equity firms, which were forced
to postpone the floats of several dozen IPO-ready portfolio
companies this year, are expected to remain circumspect for the
next few quarters.
"The question is whether we’re going to see private equity
investors getting comfortable with selling at lower valuations,"
said BofA's Palmer. "A lot of this will come down to an
assessment of the investment's return profile, as well as
overall relevant fund dynamics."
A bright spot for IPOs has been the Middle East, where
privately held and state-backed businesses are turning to
markets for capital and liquidity - such companies have raised
more cash this year through IPOs than Europe and Africa
combined.
Earlier this month, Saudi oil refiner Luberef priced its
$1.3 billion share offer at the top of the initial price range
on the back of strong investor demand. Restaurant operator
Americana also pulled off a $1.8 billion dual listing
in November.
However, a longer road to recovery awaits the rest of the
world.
"When the stock market is going like this, people typically
don't buy new issuance," said Joshua Bonnie, co-head of Simpson
Thacher & Bartlett's global capital markets practice.
