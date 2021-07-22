Banking Sector Developments Releases - April 2021

Banking Sector Developments April 2021 Release date: 19 July 2021 Apr-21 Mar-21 Feb-21 Jan-21 Deposit rate (%)* 1.978 2.007 2.002 1.972 Lending rate (%)* 7.711 7.687 7.694 7.681 Total Deposits (TSm) 721.3 708.6 703.1 710.8 Total lending (TSm) 488.1 488.8 492.2 494.5 New commitments (TSm) 8.4 7.3 6.4 6.8 Broad Money (TSm) 712.3 707.6 703.4 706.9 *Weighted Average calculated as a function of interest rate and volume of deposits and loans Total deposits picked up while total lending slowed slightly Broad money Over the month and year to April 2021, broad money grew by $4.8 million (0.7%) and $130.8 million (22.5%), respectively, to a new high level of $712.3 million. This reflects consistent increases in the currency in circulation and deposits in the banking system. The net domestic assets improved over the month and outweighed the decline in net foreign assets. Annually, net foreign assets increased further and offset the lower net domestic assets. Receipt of official funds for loans, Table 1: Consolidated Balance Sheet of Depository Corporations Level as at Change over the last Apr-21 Mar-21 Apr-20 1 month 1 year $TOPm $TOPm $TOPm % growth % growth Broad money liabilities 712.3 707.6 581.6 0.7 22.5 Currency in circulation 91.5 85.5 66.3 7.0 38.0 Demand deposits 248.7 253.2 196.6 -1.8 26.5 Savings and term deposits* 372.2 368.9 318.7 0.9 16.8 equals Net foreign assets 715.5 717.6 503.3 -0.3 42.2 plus Net domestic assets -2.3 -9.2 78.9 -75.5 -102.9 Gross bank lending** 489.9 490.5 493.2 -0.1 -0.7 Public enterprises 53.1 54.5 62.1 -2.5 -14.4 Private Sector 434.9 434.2 428.9 0.2 1.4 Other financial corporations 1.9 1.8 2.2 0.7 -16.2 Other*** -492.1 -499.7 -414.3 -1.5 18.8 Also includes very minor amounts for securities other than shares.

Differs slightly from standard measures of bank lending by amounts classified as accrued interest.

Includes mostly capital accounts of the banks and NRBT, and their net claims on the central government. Sources: Banking system; NRBT budget support, projects, and financial assistance for COVID-19 preparations from development partners, pushed foreign reserves higher over the year. These funds also led to an increase in government deposits, leading to lower net domestic assets. Liquidity Liquidity in the financial system increased again over the month and year to April 2021, by $21.1 million (5.0%) and $166.4 million (59.3%), respectively, to a new high level of $447.0 million. Both rises were attributed to increases in all categories. The bank's Exchange Settlement Account rose the most, coinciding with higher transfers from the Reserve Bank to the commercial banks to assist with government operations and payments for projects such as Tropical Cyclone Gita & Harold reconstructions. Currency in circulation followed, in line with the festivities during the month and year, such as the churches' annual donations, Christmas and New Year festivities, Easter, Kava Idol, and the Tonga High School Ex-Students' Fundraising. Required reserves also increased, corresponding to the rise in total deposits. Economics Department | National Reserve Bank of Tonga Kasanita Kisina, Economist | k.kisina@reservebank.to| +676 24057

Lending Over the month and year to April 2021, the banks' total lending fell by $0.8 million (0.2%) and $6.3 million (1.3%), respectively. Both declines were mostly driven by the loan run-offs and repayments made by businesses. Household loans slightly rose over the month, however, they declined annually. Business lending Lending to businesses declined over the month and year to April 2021 by $0.9 million (0.4%) and $6.3 million (2.7%), respectively. The monthly decline was attributed to loan run-offs and repayments made by public enterprises and businesses in the wholesale & retail, manufacturing, and tourism sectors. Similarly, the loan run-offs and repayments made by public enterprises, professional & other business services, manufacturing and transport sectors contributed to the annual decline. The slowdown in business lending reflects the impact of COVID on investment, as businesses remain cautious of the uncertainties while focusing on meeting their current financial obligations. Household lending However, household loans slightly increased over the month of April 2021, although they declined annually by $0.2 million (0.1%) and $0.4 million (0.2%). Both housing and vehicle loans rose over the month, while the decline in other personal loans drove the annual decline. Non-bank financial institutions The total loans extended by the non-bank financial institutions increased over the month and year to April 2021 by $0.6 million (1.0%) and $3.2 million (5.5%). These loans are mostly offered to individuals in the informal and small-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This implies that non-bank financial institutions play a more significant role in financial accessibility during the global pandemic. However, this may also contribute to household indebtedness. Non-performing loans In April 2021, the non-performing loans increased slightly to 3.73% from 3.70% last month and 3.68% last year. The increase in non-performing loans over the month attributed to higher non-performing loans from businesses in the forestry, manufacturing, agriculture, and fisheries sectors as well as households' other personal loans. Delayed projects due to COVID-19 triggered the deterioration in the forestry sector repayments. At the same time, the unsuccessful squash season is the main driver of the non-performing agricultural sector. Economics Department | National Reserve Bank of Tonga Kasanita Kisina, Economist | k.kisina@reservebank.to| +676 24057

Similarly, the higher non-performing loans over the year stem from forestry, constructions, agricultural sectors, and higher non-performing loans from households' housing loans. In addition to the poor squash season, deceased borrowers, migration, and borrowers on study leave also contributed to the higher non-performing loans. Private individual loans maintained the highest share of non-performing loans with a share of 57.1%. These are mostly housing loans, the remaining 42.9% are business loans in Agriculture (19%), Forestry (9%), Construction (6%), and Professional & Other Services (4%). The Government's fiscal stimulus package coupled with the commercial banks' COVID-19 relief packages for their clients has helped to maintain the low rate of non-performing loans. Deposits Table 3: Deposit Balances Monthly Annual % % Apr-21 Mar-21 Change Growth Apr-20 Change Growth Total Deposits ($ in million) 721.3 708.6 12.7 1.8 595.0 126.3 21.2 Demand Deposits 296.6 294.9 1.7 0.6 241.8 54.8 22.7 Saving Deposits 134.4 131.5 2.9 2.2 102.2 32.2 31.5 Time Deposits 290.3 282.3 8.1 2.9 251.0 39.4 15.7 Sources: Banking Systems; NRBT The banks' total deposits rose over the month and year to April 2021 by $12.7 million (1.8%) and $126.3 million (21.2%), respectively. Both rises attributed to an increase in all the three categories of deposits. Over the month, time deposits rose the most due to higher deposits from the central Government and private businesses. Saving deposits followed with more deposits made by retirement funds and individuals. Demand deposits also increased due to higher deposits from the central Government, public enterprises, private businesses, and schools, reflecting higher remittances, particularly for school fundraising activities. Similarly, over the year, the demand deposits increased the most, underpinned by deposits from private businesses, public enterprises, churches, and schools. The higher time deposits also increased, mostly from church and school deposits, central government deposits as well as deposits from private businesses. Furthermore, saving deposits also rose due to more deposits made from individuals, retirement funds, churches, and schools. Economics Department | National Reserve Bank of Tonga Kasanita Kisina, Economist | k.kisina@reservebank.to| +676 24057