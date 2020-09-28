Log in
Banking historian donates collection to CBM

09/28/2020 | 04:45am EDT
News - News Releases 2020
28/09/2020 Banking historian donates collection to CBM

Banking historian John A. Consiglio has donated a selection of books from his personal library to the Central Bank of Malta.

The selection includes some hard-to-find volumes on banking history which will undoubtedly complement the Bank's extensive library collection.

After studying at some of the highest rated universities around the world, Mr Consiglio spent over four decades working with commercial banks and was also a lecturer at the University of Malta. He also served on the Board of the Malta Financial Services Authority, and is the chairman of the Revenue Remissions Supervisory Board at the Income Tax Department.

His love of banking history prompted Mr Consiglio to write various books and numerous articles on finance and banking history in Malta and the Mediterranean. His 2006 book on the history of banking in Malta remains the only comprehensive historical record so far on the topic.

'A person's library is a road that builds up with every book added to their personal collection; and every book is a step towards a broader horizon. Giving away a part of it is equivalent to giving away a part of yourself,' Mr Consiglio said.

Mr Consiglio's donation strengthens the Bank's commitment to make the library a hub of debate and research in the fields of banking, economic, finance and social scholarship.

For more information about the Central Bank of Malta library, please visit here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malta published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:44:07 UTC
