Banking licence of JSC RUNA-BANK revoked

By its Order No. OD-1531, dated 23 July 2021, the Bank of Russia revoked the banking licence of the Moscow-based JSC RUNA-BANK (Registration No. 3207; hereinafter, RUNA-BANK). The credit institution ranked 308th by assets in the Russian banking system.1

The Bank of Russia made this decision in accordance with Clauses 6 and 6.1 of Part 1 of Article 20 of the Federal Law 'On Banks and Banking Activities',2 based on the facts that RUNA-BANK:

violated federal banking laws and Bank of Russia regulations, due to which the regulator repeatedly applied measures against it over the past 12 months, which included restrictions on household deposit-taking; 3

failed to comply with the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws.

RUNA-BANK's business model demonstrated low performance, and RUNA-BANK has been loss-making since 2019. Recognising actual credit risks in accordance with the Bank of Russia's requirements caused a violation of the required ratio.

The Bank has been functioning in the conditions of a corporate conflict.

Carrying out its activity, RUNA-BANK was involved in non-transparent e-commerce transactions.

The Bank of Russia also cancelled RUNA-BANK's professional securities market participant licence.

The Bank of Russia appointed a provisional administration4 to RUNA-BANK for the period until the appointment of a receiver5 or a liquidator.6 In accordance with federal laws, the powers of the credit institution's executive bodies were suspended.

Information for depositors: RUNA-BANK is a participant in the deposit insurance system; therefore, its depositors will be compensated for their deposits in the amount of 100% of the balance of funds, but no more than a total of 1.4 million rubles per depositor (including interest accrued), taking into account the conditions stipulated by Chapter 2.1 of the Federal Law 'On the Insurance of Deposits with Russian Banks'.

Deposits are to be repaid by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (hereinafter, the Agency). Depositors may obtain detailed information regarding the repayment procedure 24/7 at the Agency's hotline (8 800 200-08-05) and on its website ( https://www.asv.org.ru/ ) in the Deposit Insurance / Insurance Events section.

