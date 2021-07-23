Log in
Banking licence of JSC RUNA-BANK revoked

07/23/2021 | 08:18pm EDT
By its Order No. OD-1531, dated 23 July 2021, the Bank of Russia revoked the banking licence of the Moscow-based JSC RUNA-BANK (Registration No. 3207; hereinafter, RUNA-BANK). The credit institution ranked 308th by assets in the Russian banking system.1

The Bank of Russia made this decision in accordance with Clauses 6 and 6.1 of Part 1 of Article 20 of the Federal Law 'On Banks and Banking Activities',2 based on the facts that RUNA-BANK:

  • violated federal banking laws and Bank of Russia regulations, due to which the regulator repeatedly applied measures against it over the past 12 months, which included restrictions on household deposit-taking;3
  • failed to comply with the anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws.

RUNA-BANK's business model demonstrated low performance, and RUNA-BANK has been loss-making since 2019. Recognising actual credit risks in accordance with the Bank of Russia's requirements caused a violation of the required ratio.

The Bank has been functioning in the conditions of a corporate conflict.

Carrying out its activity, RUNA-BANK was involved in non-transparent e-commerce transactions.

The Bank of Russia also cancelled RUNA-BANK's professional securities market participant licence.

The Bank of Russia appointed a provisional administration4 to RUNA-BANK for the period until the appointment of a receiver5 or a liquidator.6 In accordance with federal laws, the powers of the credit institution's executive bodies were suspended.

Information for depositors: RUNA-BANK is a participant in the deposit insurance system; therefore, its depositors will be compensated for their deposits in the amount of 100% of the balance of funds, but no more than a total of 1.4 million rubles per depositor (including interest accrued), taking into account the conditions stipulated by Chapter 2.1 of the Federal Law 'On the Insurance of Deposits with Russian Banks'.

Deposits are to be repaid by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency (hereinafter, the Agency). Depositors may obtain detailed information regarding the repayment procedure 24/7 at the Agency's hotline (8 800 200-08-05) and on its website (https://www.asv.org.ru/) in the Deposit Insurance / Insurance Events section.

1 According to the financial statements as of 1 July 2021.

2 The Bank of Russia took this decision due to the credit institution's failure to comply with federal banking laws and Bank of Russia regulations, repeated violations within one year of the requirements stipulated by Articles 6 and 7 (except for Clause 3 of Article 7) of the Federal Law 'On Countering the Legalisation (Laundering) of Criminally Obtained Incomes and the Financing of Terrorism', taking into account repeated application within one year of measures envisaged by the Federal Law 'On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)'.

3 Depositor - a citizen of the Russian Federation, foreign citizen or person without citizenship, including those engaged in entrepreneurial activity, or a legal entity specified in Article 5.1 of the Federal Law 'On the Insurance of Deposits with Russian Banks' which concluded a bank deposit/account agreement with a bank, or any of the above mentioned persons in whose favour the deposit was made and (or) who is the holder of a savings certificate, or an owner of a special account (special deposit) intended to form and use the fund of capital repairs of common property in an apartment house opened in accordance with the requirements of the Housing Code of the Russian Federation.

4 In accordance with Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1532, dated 23 July 2021.

5 In accordance with Articles 127 and 189.68 of the Federal Law 'On Insolvency (Bankruptcy)'.

6 In accordance with Article 23.1 of the Federal Law 'On Banks and Banking Activities'.

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2021 00:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS