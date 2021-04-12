Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banking software firm Alkami lifts IPO price target range, eyes $2.33 bln valuation

04/12/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 12 (Reuters) - Alkami Technology Inc on Monday raised the target price range for its U.S. initial public offering, lifting the banking software provider's aimed valuation to about $2.33 billion.

The Plano, Texas-based firm said in a regulatory filing that it planned to sell 6 million shares, priced at between $26 and $28 apiece, to raise about $168 million at the upper end of its price range. It had earlier planned to sell shares at a price range of $22 to $25 per share.

Alkami, whose cloud-based digital banking services are used by more than 160 financial institutions, counts General Atlantic and D1 Capital among its investors.

The company said its platform is meant to help smaller financial firms compete with large, technologically advanced U.S. banks. It served 9.7 million users in 2020, up more than 34% from a year earlier.

Alkami's listing comes amid a surge in valuations of technology companies that enable secure, remote working solutions for businesses.

Shares of the firm will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ALKT".

Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 1.08% 187.68 Delayed Quote.26.60%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.51% 13900.185309 Delayed Quote.7.85%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.10% 330.81 Delayed Quote.25.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:26aDollar drops as traders prepare for inflation data
RE
07:26aANALYSIS - A TALE OF TWO TAPERS : This time is different for a Fed focused on jobs
RE
07:25aBrazil, colombia, mexico, philippines, south africa, ukraine among main recipients of pfizer vaccine from covax allocation for april-june - statement
RE
07:25aSterling recovers as shops in England reopen; speculators cut back long positions
RE
07:21aChina's Ant to become financial holding firm under enforced revamp
RE
07:20aGavi vaccine alliance issues q2 allocation figures for 14.1 mln doses of pfizer covid-19 vaccine from covax facility to 47 countries/economies
RE
07:19aUK opens official investigation into former PM Cameron's lobbying - The Sun
RE
07:19aUk government has opened official investigation into former pm cameron lobbying - the sun
RE
07:17aJ&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker
RE
07:16aEli Lilly to focus on selling COVID-19 antibody drug combination
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2BMW AG : Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ