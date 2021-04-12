Banking software firm Alkami lifts IPO price target range, eyes $2.33 bln valuation

April 12 (Reuters) - Alkami Technology Inc on
Monday raised the target price range for its U.S. initial public
offering, lifting the banking software provider's aimed
valuation to about $2.33 billion.
The Plano, Texas-based firm said in a regulatory filing that
it planned to sell 6 million shares, priced at between $26 and
$28 apiece, to raise about $168 million at the upper end of its
price range. It had earlier planned to sell shares at a price
range of $22 to $25 per share.
Alkami, whose cloud-based digital banking services are used
by more than 160 financial institutions, counts General Atlantic
and D1 Capital among its investors.
The company said its platform is meant to help smaller
financial firms compete with large, technologically advanced
U.S. banks. It served 9.7 million users in 2020, up more than
34% from a year earlier.
Alkami's listing comes amid a surge in valuations of
technology companies that enable secure, remote working
solutions for businesses.
Shares of the firm will be listed on the Nasdaq under the
ticker symbol "ALKT".
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Barclays are the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)