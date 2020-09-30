Banking statistics – commentary

Commentary on the main indicators

The total assets of the Czech banking sector stood at CZK 8,608 billion at the end of August 2020. Loans to residents are the predominant asset item. Their volume reached CZK 6,190 billion. Deposits of residents, which are the most important item among banking sector liabilities, totalled CZK 5,524 billion.

Assets of the banking sector (CZK billions)

Liabilities of the banking sector (CZK billions)

The volume of loans to resident households amounted to CZK 1,817 billion in August 2020. As regards the breakdown of loans to this sector by purpose, loans for house purchase were the largest item (CZK 1,394 billion in August 2020, up by 0.6 % month on month). They accounted for 77 % of the total volume of loans to households. Consumer credit amounted to CZK 264 billion at the end of August, up by 0.3 % month on month. The share of non-performing loans started to decline around mid-2013, from 5.3 % in May 2013 to 1.6% in June 2020. It remained at this level in July and August 2020.

Loans to resident households by purpose (CZK billions) and the share of non-performing loans (%)

Turning to the structure of loans to resident non-financial corporations by original maturity (which totalled CZK 1,151 billion in August 2020, up by 0.4 % month on month), long-term loans have the largest share. The volume of long-term loans amounted to CZK 656 billion in August 2020 (57 % of the total volume of loans to the sector). The share of non-performing loans in the total volume of loans to non-financial corporations has also been declining since end-2010. While it stood at 9% in December 2010, it was slightly above 3% in 2020. Specifically, it accounted for 3.1% in August 2020.

Loans to resident non-financial corporations by original maturity (CZK billions) and the share of non-performing loans (%)

Notes