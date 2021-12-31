Banking statistics – commentary

The total assets of the Czech banking sector stood at CZK 9,314 billion at the end of November 2021. Loans to residents are the predominant asset item. Their volume reached CZK 6,642 billion. Deposits of residents, which are the most important item among banking sector liabilities, totalled CZK 5,937 billion.

Chart 1 - Assets of the banking sector (CZK billions)

Chart 2 - Liabilities of the banking sector (CZK billions)

The volume of loans to resident households amounted to CZK 2,030 billion in November 2021 and increased by CZK 19 billion month on month. As regards the breakdown of loans to this sector by purpose, loans for house purchase were the largest item (CZK 1,580 billion in November 2021, up by 1% month on month). They accounted for 78% of the total volume of loans to households. Consumer credit also grew by 1% compared to October, to CZK 281 billion. The share of non-performing loans started to decline around mid-2013, from 5.3% in May 2013 to 1.5% in October 2020. The share of non-performing loans increased slightly from November 2020 to May 2021, when it stood at 1.9%. In June 2021, this share began to fall at a moderate pace or be flat again, reaching 1.6% in November.

Chart 3 - Loans to resident households by purpose (CZK billions) and the share of non-performing loans (%)

Turning to the structure of loans to resident non-financial corporations by original maturity (which totalled CZK 1,207 billion in November 2021, up by 0.2%, or CZK 2 billion month on month), long-term loans have the largest share. The volume of long-term loans amounted to CZK 664 billion in November 2021 (55% of the total volume of loans to the sector). The share of non-performing loans in the total volume of loans to non-financial corporations also started to decline at end-2010. While it stood at 9% in December 2010, it was slightly above 3% from January to August 2020. The share of non-performing loans gradually increased from September 2020 to March 2021, when it reached 4.4%. This share fell slightly or was flat in the following months, reaching 3.9% in November.

Chart 4 - Loans to resident non-financial corporations by original maturity (CZK billions) and the share of non-performing loans (%)

