News: Latest News
Banking supervisory disclosures: rules and guidance, options and discretions, SREP, and aggregate statistical...

07/30/2021 | 05:19am EDT
Published on 30 July 2021

Prior to the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union and as a member of the European Banking Authority, the PRA was required, as a competent authority, to publish information on rules and guidance, options and discretions, supervisory review and evaluation process (SREP), and aggregate statistical data, alongside submitting the information to the European Banking Authority (EBA) in line with Article 143 of Directive 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) and Commission Implementing Regulation 650/2014. Subsequent to the UK's withdrawal from the EU, the PRA has agreed, on a voluntary basis, to provide this data for the period to end-2020.

The purpose of publishing such information is to enable a comparison of the approaches adopted by the competent authorities of the different EU Member States; consolidated data can be found on the EBA's website.

Banking disclosures published on 30 July 2021 are as follows:

For information relating to 2014 to 2016, see the National Archives.
Bank of England published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
