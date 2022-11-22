Bankman-Fried's FTX, parents bought Bahamas property worth $121 mln

(Repeats unchanged)
*
FTX unit bought 7 condos in high-end resort for "key
personnel"
*
Bankman-Fried's parents named owners of $16.4 mln vacation
home
*
Bankman and Fried tell Reuters: Seeking to return deed to
FTX
NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas, Nov 22 (Reuters) -
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, his parents and senior executives
of the failed cryptocurrency exchange bought at least 19
properties worth nearly $121 million in the Bahamas over the
past two years, official property records show.
Most of FTX's purchases were luxury beachfront homes,
including seven condominiums in an expensive resort community
called Albany, costing almost $72 million. The deeds show these
properties, bought by a unit of FTX, were to be used as
"residence for key personnel" of the company. Reuters could not
determine who lived in the apartments.
The documents for another home with beach access in Old
Fort Bay -- a gated community that was once home to a British
colonial fort built in the 1700s to protect against pirates --
show Bankman-Fried's parents, Stanford University law professors
Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, as signatories. The property,
one of the documents dated June 15 said, is for use as a
"vacation home."
When asked by Reuters why the couple decided to buy a
vacation home in the Bahamas and how it was paid for -- whether
in cash, with a mortgage or by a third party such as FTX -- a
spokesman for the professors said only that Bankman and Fried
had been trying to return the property to FTX.
"Since before the bankruptcy proceedings, Mr. Bankman
and Ms. Fried have been seeking to return the deed to the
company and are awaiting further instructions," the spokesperson
said, declining to elaborate.
While it is known that FTX and its employees bought real
estate in the Bahamas, where it established its headquarters in
September last year, the property records seen by Reuters show
for the first time the scale of their buying spree and the
intended use of some of the real estate.
FTX, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this month after a
rush of customer withdrawals, did not respond to a request for
comment. Bankman-Fried did not respond to requests for comment.
Bankman-Fried has told Reuters he lived in a house with nine
other colleagues. For his employees, he said FTX provided free
meals and an "in-house Uber-like" service around the island.
The collapse of FTX, one of the world's largest crypto
currency exchanges, has left an estimated 1 million creditors
facing losses totalling billions of dollars. Reuters has
reported Bankman-Fried secretly used $10 billion in customer
funds to prop up his trading business, and that at least $1
billion of those deposits had vanished.
In a U.S. court filing with the District of Delaware
bankruptcy court earlier this month, John Ray, FTX's new chief
executive, said he understood that corporate funds of the FTX
Group were used to "purchase homes and other personal items for
employees and advisors."
Reuters could not determine the source of funds that FTX and
its executives used to buy these properties.
PROPERTY PURCHASES
Reuters searched property records at the Bahamas Registrar
General's Department for FTX, Bankman-Fried, his parents and
some of the company's key executives.
FTX Property Holdings Ltd, an FTX unit, bought 15 properties
worth nearly $100 million in 2021 and 2022.
Its most expensive purchase was a $30 million penthouse at
the Albany, a resort where Tiger Woods hosts a golf tournament
every year. The property records for the penthouse, dated March
17, were signed by Ryan Salame, the president of FTX Property,
and showed it was intended as "residence for key personnel."
Salame did not respond to a request for comment.
Other high-end real estate purchases include three
condominiums at One Cable Beach, a beachfront residence in New
Providence. Records showed the condominiums cost between
$950,000 and $2 million and were bought by Nishad Singh, the
former head of engineering at FTX, Gary Wang, an FTX co-founder,
and Bankman-Fried for residential use.
Singh and Wang did not respond to requests for comment.
Two of FTX Property's real estate holdings were marked for
commercial use – an $8.55 million cluster of houses that served
as FTX's headquarters, and a 4.95-acre plot of land on the
coastline overlooking cyan waters that was also meant to be
developed into office space for the crypto exchange.
The FTX headquarters is now unoccupied, with furniture
pushed against some windows. Its signage has been removed. The
plot of land, which cost $4.5 million, also lies empty.
A security guard said employees did not return to the
headquarters after leaving earlier this month.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Paritosh Bansal and
Claudia Parsons)