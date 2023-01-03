Bankman-Fried set to enter not guilty plea in FTX fraud case

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried is
expected on Tuesday to enter a plea of not guilty to criminal
charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX
cryptocurrency exchange.
Bankman-Fried is accused of looting billions of dollars in
FTX customer deposits to support his Alameda Research hedge
fund, buy real estate and make millions of dollars in political
contributions, in what prosecutors have called a fraud of epic
proportions.
He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) before
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan. His lawyers
earlier on Tuesday told Kaplan that Bankman-Fried's parents, who
co-signed his $250 million bond in December, have been harassed
and threatened.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters last week
that Bankman-Fried would
plead not guilty
. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not reply to a request for
comment. It is not unusual for criminal defendants to initially
plead not guilty. Defendants are free to change their plea at a
later date.
Bankman-Fried was extradited last month from the Bahamas,
where he lived and where the exchange was based.
Since his release on bond, Bankman-Fried has been subject to
electronic monitoring and required to live with his parents,
Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, both professors at Stanford
Law School in California.
In a letter, Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked Kaplan to
shield the names of two remaining sureties for the bond from
public disclosure, citing the "steady stream of threatening
correspondence, including a desire that they suffer physical
harm" that his parents had received in recent weeks.
The lawyers, Mark Cohen and Christian Everdell, said the
concern that additional sureties would face similar treatment
overcame any public right of access to their identities. Kaplan
has not yet ruled on their request.
Bankman-Fried has been charged with two counts of wire fraud
and six conspiracy counts, including to launder money and commit
campaign finance violations. He could face up to 115 years in
prison if convicted.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate has
admitted to making mistakes running FTX but said he did not
believe he was criminally liable.
Bankman-Fried rode a boom in the value of bitcoin and other
digital assets to become a billionaire several times over and an
influential political donor in the United States, until FTX
collapsed in early November after a wave of withdrawals. The
exchange declared bankruptcy on Nov. 11.
The 30-year-old crypto mogul's net worth, once estimated at
$26 billion, was largely wiped out when the exchange collapsed.
He later said that he had $100,000 in his bank account.
FTX's new chief executive, John Ray, known for his work on
energy company Enron Corp's bankruptcy, has said FTX was run by
"grossly inexperienced" and unsophisticated people.
