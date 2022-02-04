Bankrupt College Has Proposed Deal to Sell Loans to Debt-Forgiveness Fund

By Becky Yerak

For-profit education chain Vista College has struck a proposed deal to sell 7,683 student loans with a total balance of roughly $15.9 million for $278,311 to a fund dedicated to debt cancellation.

The Rolling Jubilee Fund said if the purchase is approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., it plans to erase the debt.

The chain of business schools, with campuses in three states, filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in October after shutting down operations.

Collections on the loans have fallen since the bankruptcy, totaling roughly $3,000 in January, a Thursday court filing said.

Write to Becky Yerak at becky.yerak@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1730ET