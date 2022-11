Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* BANKRUPT FTX FIRES THREE OF SAM BANKMAN-FRIED’S TOP DEPUTIES- WSJ

* GARY WANG, FTX CO-FOUNDER, ENGINEERING DIRECTOR NISHAD SINGH; AND CAROLINE ELLISON, WHO RAN ALAMEDA RESEARCH, WERE TERMINATED FROM THOSE ROLES- WSJ Source text: [http://bit.ly/3gkqgq8]