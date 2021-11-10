Banks, IT stocks drag Indian shares as global inflation worries linger

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.33% to 17,957.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.31% to 60,163.28 by 0353 GMT.

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight, while Asian shares slumped after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month. [MKTS/GLOB]

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 0.53% and was on course for its fourth straight session of losses. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd was down 1.1%.

The Nifty IT index was 0.46% lower, tracking its second straight sessions of losses. Tech Mahindra and Wipro fell about 1.1% each.

Shares of Zomato rose 2.5%, after the company posted quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.

