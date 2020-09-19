Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banks agree $545 million for Congo Republic economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

BRAZZAVILLE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A group of banks has agreed more than $545 million worth of funding to boost Congo Republic's long-suffering economy, officials said on Saturday.

The oil-producer was hit by a sharp drop in crude prices in 2014, leaving it with debt of nearly $9.5 billion, much of it owed to China and Western oil traders and amounting to 85.5% of the Central African country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The IMF agreed a three-year $449 million bailout last year, but the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause an economic contraction of 9% in 2020, the government has said.

A group of banks including Gabon-based BGFI Bank and Togo's Ecobank agreed the package of 300 billion CFA francs ($545.70 million), BGFI's chief executive officer Henri-Claude Oyima told reporters after a meeting with President Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

The details of the funding were not yet clear, including when and how it would be disbursed.

"It is not a question of funding that is granted directly to the state, but funding to support businesses and allow the country's economy to revive," Oyima said. "This will allow part of Congo's internal debt to be settled."

Prime Minister Clément Mouamba welcomed the deal and acknowledged the challenges the economy still faces.

"In the agreement with the IMF, it was agreed that we make efforts to pay the domestic debt," he told reporters. "Congo's debt to its local creditors is significant. First, we select a few creditors who will be paid on time... These creditors will have an obligation to put the money back into the economy." ($1 = 549.7500 CFA francs) (Reporting By Christian Elion Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Gareth Jones)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 43.06 Delayed Quote.-34.44%
WTI 0.04% 40.876 Delayed Quote.-33.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pTikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security
RE
03:52pTikTok says it already committed to government oversight of U.S. data security
RE
03:25pSAUDI ARABIAN MONETARY AGENCY : The 18th Meeting of the FSB RCG MENA Group Discusses the Economic and Financial Market Developments Globally and Regionally
PU
03:19pBanks agree $545 million for Congo Republic economy
RE
02:15pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Hurricane Sally
PU
01:55pTikTok Says Disagree, Disappointed With Decision From Commerce Department To Block New App Downloads From Sunday
RE
12:55pThis morning, CS Hon Peter Munya held the Tea Sector Reforms meeting in Embu County.
PU
12:55pDEREGULATION : More investors eyeing modular refineries, says DPR
PU
12:50pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farmers get second round of COVID-19 Aid
PU
12:21pOil workers flee as third storm in month aims for U.S. offshore fields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
4GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
5IPSEN : ESMO 2020: Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) in Combination With Opdivo® (nivolumab) Demonstrates Significant ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group