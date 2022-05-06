Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation

* New era of rising rates renews focus on lending risks
* Policymakers run recession gauntlet to curb inflation
* War, geopolitics threaten long-lasting economic pain
LONDON/BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Global banks are taking
steps to weather the wider impact of war and runaway inflation
as the stream of central bank money that kept them afloat for
more than a decade is switched off.
But if policymakers are hoping banks will help avert
recession by turning on their own lending taps, they could be
disappointed, bankers, analysts and investors told Reuters.
Banks are having to quickly get to grips with a sharp rise
in the risk of doing business as corporate and retail borrowers
juggle higher loan costs with soaring costs.
Meanwhile, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Europe to
the brink of recession and triggered losses for banks including
France's Societe Generale and Austria's Raiffeisen.
French bank Credit Agricole and Italy's UniCredit have also
provisioned against war-related losses but the effects, while
felt most strongly in Europe, are rippling around the globe.
"The war, and its impact on price inflation, is a game
changer," Carsten Brzeski, an economist at Dutch bank ING, said,
adding: "Consumers will take years to recover their spending
power, lost to inflation. And companies will be hit as well."
What is troubling some investors is that cracks are already
starting to show in bank balance sheets, with results showing
the capital cushions of JP Morgan, Barclays, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Citi all dwindled in
the first three months of 2022.
A protracted end to a 40-year bull run in bonds has sparked
painful losses for many banks, while others are also racking up
problem debts after pandemic lockdowns which crippled global
trade and shuttered thousands of businesses worldwide.
Some banks have scrapped plans to buy back cheaply-valued
stock in view of their capital slippage, despite posting healthy
investment banking profits helped by volatile financial markets.
"We expected huge buybacks then suddenly these were
canceled or moderated," said Barrington Pitt Miller, chief
investment officer of Wykeham Overseas Advisors.
"People thought the big banks were sitting on huge excess
capital positions ... that dynamic is now in shreds," he said.
LOSING INTEREST
While rising interest rates should in theory be good news
for banks, which can normally increase their margins and
therefore their profits, the situation is not so clear-cut in
2022.
The Federal Reserve's historic 50 basis point (bp) rate hike
on Wednesday signaled that the world's biggest economy is more
worried about inflation than stalling growth.
And in Europe, borrowing costs are moving in a similar
direction. The European Central Bank could raise interest rates
as soon as July, sources told Reuters, while the Bank of England
hiked rates by 25 bps to 1% on Thursday and warned that Britain
risked a double-whammy of recession and inflation above 10%.
Rising rates may help some lenders cash in on hedges taken
to offset bond market falls but they are also forcing banks to
tighten their affordability checks, with many customers set to
struggle with repayments on loans, credit cards and mortgages.
Last month, JP Morgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned of
the economic fallout from war and soaring inflation, after
first-quarter profits at the largest U.S. bank slumped.
JPMorgan is seen as a bellwether for the U.S. economy and
its results bode ill for banks worldwide.
"The recessions of the 1980s and 1990s followed a similar
pick up in inflation to that being experienced today," said
Keith Wade, Chief Economist and Strategist at Schroders.
BLEAK TIMES
The International Monetary Fund is predicting the euro zone
will grow by just 2.8% this year compared to 5.3 % in 2021, with
growth further expected to moderate to 2.3% in 2023.
The EU on Wednesday proposed its toughest sanctions yet
against Russia, including a phased oil embargo that may spell
fresh troubles both for borrowers and banks.
The bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said this week
that EU countries are "almost there" in agreeing a proposed new
package of sanctions against Russia.
Consultancy EY this week forecast 3.4% of European loans
would go unpaid this year, rising again in 2023. That is far
higher than the 2.4% recorded last year, albeit below the levels
of default seen in the aftermath of the eurozone debt crisis.
EY also predicted that lending growth would slow in general.
Restructuring firm Begbies Traynor also forecasts bleak
times ahead, after reporting a 19% year-on-year increase in
British firms in critical financial distress in the first
quarter, as COVID relief measures tail off and costs spiral.
Ken Orchard, a fund manager at T. Rowe Price said that while
rising rates would ordinarily provide an opportunity to lend,
now was "not a good time to add credit" against a backdrop of
conflict in Ukraine and a poor outlook for Chinese growth.
