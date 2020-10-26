Banks help FTSE 100 pare losses due to weak commodity prices

Shares in Barclays, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group rose about 0.5% after The Times newspaper reported the Bank of England (BoE) and commercial banks are "bartering" a deal to allow banks to make shareholder payouts.

Having declined as much as 1.3% in early trading, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.3%, while the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index lost 0.2% as travel and leisure <.FTNMX5750> and industrial <.FTNMX2720> stocks fell.

European markets were broadly weighed down by fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases would hamper economic recovery as the government tightens restrictions on activity.

"There's fear that we get a long winter of restrictions across Europe that hobbles consumer demand and investor confidence," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst for Markets.com.

After a stimulus-backed sharp rally from pandemic lows, the FTSE 100 has been trading in tight ranges since June due to Brexit-related uncertainty and concerns over coronavirus curbs.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 1.0% after the drugmaker resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and said the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produced a similar immune response in both older and younger adults.

The wider sectoral index <.FTNMX4570> added 0.9%.

Educational publisher Pearson Plc added 3.5% after UBS upgraded the stock to "buy" rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) surged 8.5% after the soft drink bottler made a buyout offer of $6.6 billion for its Australian peer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd.

