Banks lift European shares on ECB rate hike

Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday,
with banks extending gains a day after the European Central Bank
reinforced its fight against inflation with a rate hike, while
higher metal prices supported mining stocks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% by
0718 GMT, with banks climbing 1.3%. Miners rose
nearly 3%, as prices of London copper were set for their best
weekly gain in six against a softer dollar.
The ECB delivered an unprecedented 75-basis-point interest
rate hike on Thursday, in its clearest signal yet that it is not
backing down against soaring inflation.
Investors looked forward to a meeting by energy ministers
from European Union countries later in the day, where they will
figure out solutions from a long list of possible measures to
shield citizens from sky-high energy prices as winter
approaches.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)