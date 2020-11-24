Banks, low interest rates, and monetary policy transmission

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

policy and contract the long-run supply of bank credit. As U.S. bond rates have fall pass-through of monetary shocks to loan and deposit rates has weakened while the on U.S. bank loans has risen. I build a model in which banks earn deposit and loan sp deposits compete with money, and banks' lending capacity depends on their equit short-run transmission of monetary policy is dampened at low rates, because deposit s act as a better hedge for bank equity against unexpected monetary shocks. In the lon persistent low rates decrease banks' "seigniorage" revenue from deposit spreads, henc equity and loan supply contract, and loan spreads increase.

distinctive argument is to contrast short-run and long-run effects of low interest rates. I docu set of relevant facts using data on U.S. banks, and build a macro-finance model to explain t and quantify their policy implications.

Empirically, I find that retail deposit and loan rates offered by U.S. banks are less responsive t in policy rates at low interest rates. Moreover, while surprise policy rate cuts boost U.S. banks on average, this positive effect is muted or even reversed at low rates. In the long run persistent low nominal rates tighten credit conditions for bank borrowers: over the past 20 interest rates have declined, the spread between the yield earned by U.S. banks on loans an Treasury bonds has doubled from around 100 to 200 bps, in spite of stable credit risk and low costs. At the same time, the bond-deposit spread has fallen by the same amount, so that the between loans and deposits has remained remarkably stable.

Motivated by these facts, I provide a unified theory for the short-run and long-run consequ interest rates. The key new mechanism is that interest rates affect the composition of bank in generate most of their income from two spreads. On the asset side, banks earn loan spre adjusted difference between loan and bond rates of the same maturity), a form of ext premium paid by borrowers. On the liability side, banks earn deposit spreads (the differe bond and deposit rates), a form of liquidity premium paid by savers.

I argue that the level of nominal interest rates determines whether bank net income stems the loan or the deposit side. Banks are able to pay low rates on deposits in exchange for t safety, and associated payment services. But savers can and do substitute between depos liquid assets, such as money market funds and, most importantly, currency. Lower nominal less costly to hold currency, which means that in effect, bank-issued deposits face a stronge pressure from government-issued currency in a low rate environment. This compresses the i can earn from providing liquid deposits. Why is bank lending affected by what happens o side? Bank capital is a key bottleneck for loan supply, due to regulatory constraints or si discipline. As interest rates fall, the lower profits from deposits imply lower overall retain Banks being famously reluctant to raise new equity or cut payouts, their equity and loan s falling in tandem. At the macroeconomic level, equilibrium loan spreads must then rise t tighter credit conditions.

Long-run harmful effects of lower rates take time to materialize. In the short run, rate cuts lending. But the model can generate the non-linearity that I find the data: the standard sho of rate cuts is dampened at low rates. This happens because bank equity is more insulate rate shocks at low rates, consistent with the empirical finding on bank stock returns; aggregate output become less sensitive to monetary policy as well. In my baseline c permanent fall in the steady state nominal interest rate from 500 bps to 100 bps makes U.S. responsive to monetary policy.

ECB Working Paper Series No 2492 / November 2020