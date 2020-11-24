Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banks, low interest rates, and monetary policy transmission

11/24/2020 | 05:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Olivier Wang

ECB - Lamfalussy

Fellowship Programme

Working Paper Series

Banks, low interest rates, and monetary policy transmission

No 2492 / November 2020

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

ECB Lamfalussy Fellowship Programme

This paper has been produced under the ECB Lamfalussy Fellowship programme. This programme was launched in 2003 in the context of the ECB-CFS Research Network on "Capital Markets and Financial Integration in Europe". It aims at stimulating high-quality research on the structure, integration and performance of the European financial system.

The Fellowship programme is named after Baron Alexandre Lamfalussy, the first President of the European Monetary Institute. Mr Lamfalussy is one of the leading central bankers of his time and one of the main supporters of a single capital market within the European Union.

Each year the programme sponsors five young scholars conducting a research project in the priority areas of the Network. The Lamfalussy Fellows and their projects are chosen by a selection committee composed of Eurosystem experts and academic scholars. Further information about the Network can be found at http://www.eufinancial-system.org and about the Fellowship programme under the menu point "fellowships".

ECB Working Paper Series No 2492 / November 2020

1

policy and contract the long-run supply of bank credit. As U.S. bond rates have fall pass-through of monetary shocks to loan and deposit rates has weakened while the on U.S. bank loans has risen. I build a model in which banks earn deposit and loan sp deposits compete with money, and banks' lending capacity depends on their equit short-run transmission of monetary policy is dampened at low rates, because deposit s act as a better hedge for bank equity against unexpected monetary shocks. In the lon persistent low rates decrease banks' "seigniorage" revenue from deposit spreads, henc equity and loan supply contract, and loan spreads increase.

JEL classication: E4, E5, G21

Keywords: low interest rates, nancial intermediation, interest rate pass-through, d spread, loan spread

ECB Working Paper Series No 2492 / November 2020

distinctive argument is to contrast short-run and long-run effects of low interest rates. I docu set of relevant facts using data on U.S. banks, and build a macro-finance model to explain t and quantify their policy implications.

Empirically, I find that retail deposit and loan rates offered by U.S. banks are less responsive t in policy rates at low interest rates. Moreover, while surprise policy rate cuts boost U.S. banks on average, this positive effect is muted or even reversed at low rates. In the long run persistent low nominal rates tighten credit conditions for bank borrowers: over the past 20 interest rates have declined, the spread between the yield earned by U.S. banks on loans an Treasury bonds has doubled from around 100 to 200 bps, in spite of stable credit risk and low costs. At the same time, the bond-deposit spread has fallen by the same amount, so that the between loans and deposits has remained remarkably stable.

Motivated by these facts, I provide a unified theory for the short-run and long-run consequ interest rates. The key new mechanism is that interest rates affect the composition of bank in generate most of their income from two spreads. On the asset side, banks earn loan spre adjusted difference between loan and bond rates of the same maturity), a form of ext premium paid by borrowers. On the liability side, banks earn deposit spreads (the differe bond and deposit rates), a form of liquidity premium paid by savers.

I argue that the level of nominal interest rates determines whether bank net income stems the loan or the deposit side. Banks are able to pay low rates on deposits in exchange for t safety, and associated payment services. But savers can and do substitute between depos liquid assets, such as money market funds and, most importantly, currency. Lower nominal less costly to hold currency, which means that in effect, bank-issued deposits face a stronge pressure from government-issued currency in a low rate environment. This compresses the i can earn from providing liquid deposits. Why is bank lending affected by what happens o side? Bank capital is a key bottleneck for loan supply, due to regulatory constraints or si discipline. As interest rates fall, the lower profits from deposits imply lower overall retain Banks being famously reluctant to raise new equity or cut payouts, their equity and loan s falling in tandem. At the macroeconomic level, equilibrium loan spreads must then rise t tighter credit conditions.

Long-run harmful effects of lower rates take time to materialize. In the short run, rate cuts lending. But the model can generate the non-linearity that I find the data: the standard sho of rate cuts is dampened at low rates. This happens because bank equity is more insulate rate shocks at low rates, consistent with the empirical finding on bank stock returns; aggregate output become less sensitive to monetary policy as well. In my baseline c permanent fall in the steady state nominal interest rate from 500 bps to 100 bps makes U.S. responsive to monetary policy.

ECB Working Paper Series No 2492 / November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ECB - European Central Bank published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:06:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aDEUTZ AG : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05:23aTHE EMPLOYMENT STATUS OF TERTIARY EDUCATION GRADUATES IN SPAIN : a euro area comparison
PU
05:23aAIRPORTS OF THAILAND : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)
PU
05:22aFLÜGGER A/S : 2020/26 - Flügger gains majority stake in Eastern European paint group
AQ
05:22aYEAHKA : Added as a Constituent of FTSE Global Equity Index Series
PR
05:22aSIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
05:21aIGNITIS GRUPE : Group chose the construction and maintenance partner for the wind farm project near Mažeikiai
PU
05:21aMSC Awarded ‘Best Shipping Line – Asia - Africa' for Second Consecutive Year at Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards
PU
05:21aENQUEST : Operations Update (Press release)
PU
05:21aBLACK FRIDAY SAMSUNG PHONE DEALS (2020) : Best Galaxy Note20, Note 10, S20, S10, S9 & S8 Sales Highlighted by Deal Stripe
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Bitcoin at $100,000 in 2021? Outrageous to some, a no-brainer for backers
2Stocks and oil ride high on Biden transition and vaccine hopes
3Smaller digital coins soar as bitcoin powers on towards record high
4DOW JONES 30 : BlackRock ups U.S. stocks to overweight, bullish on tech
5GM hits reverse on Trump effort to bar California emissions rules

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ