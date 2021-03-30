Banks, miners boost UK stocks as recovery optimism back in focus

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
March 30 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Tuesday, boosted
by gains in banks and miners on investor optimism over a
vaccine-led economic recovery, while Royal Mail climbed after
announcing a one-off dividend payment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7%, with bank
and mining stocks including HSBC Holdings, Barclays
, Prudential Financial, Rio Tinto, Anglo
American and BHP being the biggest gainers.
Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell
were also among the biggest boosts, rising between 0.5% and 1%.
"There seems to be not much concern now about the Archegos
share dump, which is on hold for now. There could be something
lurking, but it seems to be concentrated to may be just a couple
of the banks," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at
Markets.com.
The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 38% from a
coronavirus-driven crash last year, but has struggled to reach
pre-pandemic highs as commodity prices, lockdown measures and
rising U.S. bond yields weigh.
Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said Britain's
economy would still need help from the central bank to restore
it to its pre-pandemic growth path, even with a fast recovery
and some inflation this year.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index
climbed 0.5%, led by industrials stocks.
Imperial Brands Plc fell 0.9%, even after
maintaining its full-year adjusted profit growth forecast, as it
expected "significantly reduced" losses from next generation
products and increased investments in its business.
A.G. Barr, best known for Scottish fizzy drink
Irn-Bru, fell 2.1%, after a 30.5% slump in full-year profit, as
the coronavirus-led restrictions imposed last December weakened
sales in pubs and sapped demand for its products.
Royal Mail added 1.8%, after saying it would pay a
one-off dividend for the year ending March following recent
upgrades to its financial outlook on the back of a surge in
parcel demand during the pandemic and a recent pick-up in letter
volumes.
