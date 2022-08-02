Banks must reflect cost of living crisis in pay, says UK watchdog

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said
on Tuesday that the cost of living crisis, meeting climate
targets and improving diversity should be reflected in how banks
determine pay and bonuses.
"Your role is key in ensuring that your firm’s remuneration
policies support the purpose, long-term strategy and values of
your firm, while reflecting the current economic environment,"
the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a letter to chairs
of remuneration committees at banks.
Fuel bills, food prices and borrowing costs are all rising
in Britain, putting a squeeze on household incomes, and firms
have until Aug. 31 to respond to the watchdog.
"This includes how your firm will take into account the
impact of the current economic environment on bonus pools and
individual outcomes," the FCA said.
Some UK banks have already started to reward staff with
cost-of-living linked payments. HSBC for instance said
on Monday it would give some of its workforce a one-off 1,500
pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with inflation pressures.
The FCA also asked banks to provide details of how their
environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments are
linked to remuneration policy, including any targets.
"We believe that linking progress against these commitments
to a measurable proportion of pay could be effective in
encouraging individuals to take accountability for change," the
FCA letter said.
Pay also has a role to play in improving diversity and
inclusion at banks, the watchdog said.
"In your role as Chair, your oversight of the link between
the performance management framework and incentives is critical
and you may wish to review how remuneration policy takes into
account some of the risks that an employee’s working preferences
negatively influence their remuneration."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)