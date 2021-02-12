Banks not to downsize limits for FPS transfers: draft Bank of Russia ordinance

Banks will have to adjust their limits by 1 October 2021. This will improve the availability of FPS transfers for individuals.

In addition, from 1 April 2022, FPS participants will need to provide their customers with a possibility to pay for goods and services via the SBPay mobile app developed by the NPCS. This app offers a user-friendly way to scan a QR-code and pay via the FPS at any retail and service outlets that accept such payment method.

