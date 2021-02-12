Banks not to downsize limits for FPS transfers: draft Bank of Russia ordinance

Banks will have to adjust their limits by 1 October 2021. This will improve the availability of FPS transfers for individuals.
In addition, from 1 April 2022, FPS participants will need to provide their customers with a possibility to pay for goods and services via the SBPay mobile app developed by the NPCS. This app offers a user-friendly way to scan a QR-code and pay via the FPS at any retail and service outlets that accept such payment method.
Preview photo: View Apart / Shutterstock / Fotodom
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 19:50:02 UTC.