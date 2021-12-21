Log in
Banks record considerable inflow of organisations' funds in November

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
The increase in corporate lending slowed down nearly two times as compared to the previous months (+0.7% vs +1.6% in September-October), which was partly due to the repayment of a number of large short-term loans.

The inflow of organisations' funds (+4.3%) hit a six-year high, largely because of higher government expenditures. Contrastingly, the inflow of households' funds shrank slightly (-0.1%). Moreover, the decline was recorded in current accounts, whereas time deposits increased moderately, which is typical of recent months owing to growing interest rates.

In November, the banking sector's net profit declined by a third to 151 billion rubles (return on capital - by 15.5% in annualised terms), including due to the negative foreign currency revaluation.

More details are available in the information and analytical material Russian Banking Sector Development in November 2021.

Preview photo: Olena Yakobchuk / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
