Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banks say draft capital rules make cryptoassets too costly to trade

09/21/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Binance is seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Proposed capital rules for banks holding cryptoassets on their books could block lenders from competing in the fast-growing sector, a group of industry lobbying groups said, though they urged watchdogs to act quickly to finalise the regulations.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, comprising regulators from the world's main financial centres, proposed in June a graduated approach to capital requirements for cryptoassets held by banks.

For the riskiest assets like bitcoin, banks would have to hold capital at least equal in value to their exposures to the asset to absorb a full write-off.

The industry bodies said in a letter to the Basel Committee sent on Monday there is a need for regulatory certainty in the "near to medium term" given the pace of evolution and client demand for cryptoassets.

The public and regulators would benefit from bank involvement in cryptoassets because lenders had long experience in identifying, monitoring and managing risks, they argued. Basel's proposals make bank involvement in the cryptoasset market prohibitively costly, they added.

"In contrast to these benefits, the prudential framework envisaged by the consultation would create material impediments to regulated bank participation in cryptoasset markets," the 64-page letter said.

More banking involvement would help make the underlying blockchain technology more widely available and bring "tangible benefits for the real economy", it added.

The nine bodies include derivatives associations ISDA and FIA, the Institute of International Finance, European markets body AFME and the Chamber of Digital Commerce.

The diverse range of activities in the riskiest group of cryptoassets cannot be adequately addressed by applying a single, undifferentiated risk-weighting of 1,250% which gives limited recognition of any hedging, the letter said.

"This approach is especially concerning given the rapid growth of cryptoasset related market activity with participants that fall outside the perimeter of prudential and market regulations," the letter said.

Banks have taken differing attitudes on whether to become involved in what regulators have called purely speculative assets like bitcoin. Cryptoasset activity is focused on relatively unregulated or unregulated operators, which regulators have struggled to get to grips with.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Pravin Char)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -0.49% 36404.83 Real-time Quote.55.02%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -0.38% 42661.05 Real-time Quote.48.52%
EVOLUTION AB 1.66% 1454.6 Delayed Quote.71.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aU.S. set to challenge American-JetBlue partnership, WSJ reports
RE
10:28aDraftKings makes $20 billion offer for Ladbrokes owner Entain - CNBC
RE
10:28aSoaring gas prices not a crisis, reflect lack of investment -Qatar minister
RE
10:26aLYFT : Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns
RE
10:25aBanks say draft capital rules make cryptoassets too costly to trade
RE
10:22aUK strikes deal for CO2 producer CF to restart operations
RE
10:08aMulti-family housing segment boosts U.S. homebuilding in August
RE
10:05aOil rallies on tight supplies in aftermath of U.S. storm
RE
10:01aGermany braces for energy supplier casualties
RE
09:59aToronto shares jump as Trudeau win lifts stimulus hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2Investors tune in as Universal leaps on market debut
3China Evergrande's rising default risks shift focus to possible Beijing..
4A life and death question for regulators: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?
5JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

HOT NEWS