Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive

01/15/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen before sunrise in New York

(Reuters) -Banks are facing cutthroat competition to hire and are being forced to pay more to recruit and keep talent, with both Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co saying they are having to pay competitively for top people.

Global banks have had to come up with perks like higher pay and bonuses to attract and retain talent as the economy recovers and people look to shift around.

"Hiring has been very competitive across the business," Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a call with reporters. That's being seen at the entry levels as well, he said.

"We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent," said Mason. "So yes, you've even seen it at some of the lower levels, I should say entry levels in the organization."

That included analysts or associate bankers, Mason said, adding there was a "lot of competitive pressure on wages."

JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum told reporters on a call that they are facing pressures.

"It is true that labor markets are tight, that there's a little bit of labor inflation and it's important for us to attract and retain the best talent and pay competitively for performance," Barnum said.

CEO Jamie Dimon added to that, saying the bank wants to be "very, very competitive on pay" and "if that squeezes margins, so be it."

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf also said that hiring and retaining bankers was competitive.

"We never want to lose good people, but it happens," said Scharf. "But it's not something we worry about hurting the franchise at this point."

"It's a very, very competitive workplace," Scharf said, adding that the bank's top leadership is not currently worried about the bankers who have left over recent months. "We are very knowledgeable about attrition happening at the company. We feel good about the people that are here and we are going to work hard to keep the people here."

Wells is expecting a $300-million increase in 2022 in expenses related to paying commissions and bonuses for workers in its wealth and investment management and investment banking businesses.

However, overall, personnel expenses decreased at the bank 2%, in part because the headcount declined 7% year over year.

The comments came as the banks reported their earnings.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and David Henry, Matt Scuffham, Megan Davies and Liz Dilts-Marshall in New York; writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.25% 66.93 Delayed Quote.10.83%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -6.15% 157.89 Delayed Quote.6.24%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.68% 58.06 Delayed Quote.16.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
10:32aTsunami observed in American Samoa after Tonga volcano erupts
RE
10:19aThousands protest in Vienna against mandatory vaccination
RE
10:13aIndia extends ban on public events in election states as COVID cases rise
RE
10:05aTurkish finance minister sees single-digit inflation by mid-2023
RE
09:41aUnilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 billion-pound deal
RE
09:34aLondon Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies - WSJ
RE
09:32aBanks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive
RE
09:23aUAE regulator investigating aborted Emirates take-off at Dubai airport
RE
09:09aCity of Beijing reports first local Omicron case -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises U.S., Canadian prices
3Unilever eyes GSK's consumer goods arm in possible 50 billion-pound dea..
4Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
5U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

HOT NEWS