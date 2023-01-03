Banks should be more cautious on crypto contagion risks, U.S. regulators warn

Jan 3 (Reuters) -
Banks should be aware of key risks associated with
cryptocurrency, including legal uncertainties and inaccurate or
misleading disclosures by digital asset firms, U.S. bank
regulators said on Tuesday, less than two months after the
collapse of crypto exchange FTX stunned financial circles.
In their first joint statement on crypto, the Federal
Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency also said that they have safety and
soundness concerns with bank business models that have
concentrated exposure to the crypto sector, or those that are
highly concentrated in crypto-related activities.
The agencies added that banks' issuing or holding crypto
tokens that are stored on a public, decentralized network are
"highly likely" to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking
practices, potentially dealing a blow to several banks’ efforts
to provide crypto services to their customers.
The statement comes after months of hesitancy from the
banking regulators to issue uniform guidance or rules on
cryptocurrency, even as banks have expressed a desire for
increased regulatory clarity.
The OCC has previously said banks must obtain regulatory
approval before engaging in certain crypto-related activities,
such as holding tokens on behalf of clients, while the Fed has
instructed banks to notify their supervisors before moving
forward with any efforts involving crypto.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington;
Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)