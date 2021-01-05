Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banks' strong contribution to mitigating the pandemic consequences

01/05/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Banks' strong contribution to mitigating the pandemic consequences

04/01/2021

The Governor of the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG), Radoje Žugić, and his team held a meeting with representatives of all commercial banks and the Association of Montenegrin Banks today.

At the meeting, they discussed the current situation in Montenegro's banking market. 'Owing to improved business parameters, which were much better than before the 2008 crisis, banks showed a high degree of resilience to the Coronavirus pandemic crisis,' said Governor Žugić. It was stated that the banking system is stable, liquid, solvent and well-capitalised. However, there was a slight increase in bad loans and a significant decline in the banking system's profitability resulting from the Corona crisis.

The banking sector's contribution to mitigating the Coronavirus pandemic's economic consequences on citizens and the economy was emphasised. Banks have very effectively implemented all five sets of measures prepared by the CBCG during 2020 and significantly eased the most affected part of the economy and the population. This is best confirmed with 60% of the total gross loans granted to the tourism, agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors that have been restructured or are in a one-year moratorium. Two banks in the system have restructured over 80% of their loans to the tourism and agriculture sectors. Banks also supported the economy and citizens through their lending activity. Thus, from the beginning of the pandemic (mid-March) to end-October last year, they approved loans to legal entities of almost 400 million euros, only 6.9% less than compared y-o-y. Amid the declining loans demand, the active moratorium accounting at present to 9% of the total portfolio, cash flows disruptions and a substantial economic downturn, the credit support has confirmed banks' significant commitment in resolving real sector illiquidity.

At the meeting, they also discussed the application of the Law on Credit Institutions and the Law on Resolution of Credit Institutions and extensive accompanying bylaws (a total of 38 decisions). It was agreed to maintain even more frequent communication between regulators and banks in the coming period to harmonise banks' operations with the mentioned systemic laws.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Montenegro published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:41:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:58aHAVILA SHIPPING ASA : Deputy CEO leaves the company
AQ
03:58aHONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS : 05 Jan 2021 - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2020
PU
03:56aDGAP-AFR : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
03:56aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
PU
03:56aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Capital Wins “Best Islamic Fund Manager in the World' Award from Global Finance
PU
03:55aNEXT : CEO says not looking at majority stake in any Arcadia deal
RE
03:55aScenarios developed by opec+ include one in which output would be reduced by 0.5 mln bpd in feb. - opec document
RE
03:53aRYANAIR : December Traffic Down 83% To 1.9m Guests 73% Load Factor As Covid-19 Continues To Impact Traffic
PU
03:53aAIR CHINA : (i) resignation of chairman (ii) election of new chairman
PU
03:53aThe Industrial Production Index, November, 11/2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month
5ENTAIN PLC : Ladbrokes owner says MGM's $11 billion takeover bet undervalues company

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ