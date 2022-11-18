Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Banksy says fashion retailer Guess 'helped themselves' to his work

11/18/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The artwork

LONDON (Reuters) - Renowned graffiti artist Banksy on Friday criticised fashion retailer Guess, saying it had used his work without permission, and invited shoplifters to pay the London shop a visit.

Banksy, whose true identity is a closely guarded secret, posted a photo of Guess' Regent Street store in central London on Instagram, suggesting shoplifters should pay it a visit.

"Attention all shoplifters. Please go to GUESS on Regent Street. They've helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?" the post told Banksy's 11.6 million followers.

The store window display featured Banksy's Flower Thrower graffiti, and showcased a new capsule collection from Guess, which its website says was "created in partnership with Brandalised, an urban graffiti license whose mission is to offer Banksy fans affordable graffiti collectibles."

After the Banksy post, store staff covered the window display.

Guess could not be immediately reached for comment.

Last week Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion.

(Reporting by Henry Nicholls; writing by James Davey; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUESS', INC. 5.83% 19.78 Delayed Quote.-21.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 59.46 Delayed Quote.-20.23%
Latest news "Economy"
05:37pWall St Week Ahead-With Black Friday ahead, investors look to U.S. consumer stocks
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.13% to 99.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Lost 0.39% to $1.0326 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1888 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.13% to 140.39 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBritish foreign minister to admonish Iran on Middle East trip
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 0.73% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 0.26% to $1208.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 0.25% to $16640.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:24pMoody's Raises Malta's Outlook to Stable From Negative
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting
2Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy, Pfizer..
3Zuckerberg says WhatsApp business chat will drive sales sooner than met..
4Marketmind: Tough Fed talk
5TOP NEWS: BHP says Oz board backs raised offer of AUD28.25 per share

HOT NEWS