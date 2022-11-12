Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Banksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town

11/12/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

Banksy posted a photo of the mural - a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble - on Instagram late on Friday. The work was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.

At least one other piece of new graffiti in Banksy's signature style, although not posted by the mercurial artist on social media, was spotted in Borodyanka, portraying a man being flipped in judo by a much smaller child.

The symbolism of that piece was unmistakeable: an allusion to the biblical story of David and Goliath, the unlikely triumph of the underdog, as well as a nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin's much-publicised love of the Japanese martial art.

Several curious onlookers came to see the artwork, some of whom had made the 60 km drive from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

"This is such a historic moment for our country, that people like Banksy and other famous figures are coming here and showing the world what Russia has done to us," said one of the visiting Kyivans, 31-year-old Alina Mazur.

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich, Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALINA HOLDINGS PLC 0.00% 17.5 Delayed Quote.-12.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.80% 60.025 Delayed Quote.-20.27%
Latest news "Economy"
09:11aRussia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
RE
08:34aSome countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
RE
08:20aU.S. President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia
RE
08:03aBanksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town
RE
07:56aUK says Kherson retreat is another humiliation for Russia
RE
06:57aIndia's Oct inflation seen falling below 7% - central bank chief
RE
06:55aRussian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from Netherlands, Estonia and Belgium - TASS
RE
06:49aTesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
RE
06:27aNineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry
RE
06:26aUK and France to strike migrants deal as soon as Monday, reports say
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-At least $1 billion of client funds missing at failed crypto ..
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to washout
3FTX says it is investigating 'unauthorized transactions'
4Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will las..
5Russian firm agrees to ship fertilizers to Africa from Netherlands, Est..

HOT NEWS