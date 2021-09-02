Banner|Aetna : Brings Its Performance Network to Coconino County, Delivering Greater Value to Employers and Employees Who Access Care in Northern Arizona

With the addition of another county, the health insurer brings together providers dedicated to offering high-quality, affordable care across Maricopa, Pinal, Coconino and Pima counties

Banner|Aetna, a health insurer jointly owned by Banner Health and Aetna/CVS, announced it is bringing its performance network to Coconino County effective October 1. This network offers greater choice and cost control to Arizona employers while giving enrolled employees the ability to access in-network care across four sizeable Arizona counties, including Maricopa, Pinal, Coconino and Pima.

Fully insured large group employers with more than 51 employees and self-funded employers with more than 2 employees will be able to offer the new network on October 1. Once Banner|Aetna receives regulatory approval, the company intends to offer Small Group employers with 2-50 eligible employees seeking ACA coverage the ability to purchase the new network starting with a January 1, 2022, effective date.

The performance network is one of two networks offered by Banner|Aetna in which providers coordinate care and work collaboratively to ensure members can access cost-effective, appropriate care that helps improve their health. It can be used as an exclusive plan option by employers looking to control rising health care costs, given that premiums for performance network plans are generally 4-14% lower than its other plans.* The performance network can also be paired with Banner|Aetna’s broad network to deliver high-quality care and greater employee choice.

Now that Banner|Aetna’s performance network includes Coconino County, not only can employers access new coverage options, residents of other counties enrolled in performance network plans can also seek in-network care in this expanded service area.

“We’re very excited to broaden our footprint into Flagstaff, Page and surrounding towns, including many rural communities, as part of our commitment to providing an expansive network of quality providers,” said Tom Grote, CEO of Banner|Aetna. “This is another important step in our network strategy, which will ultimately include developing more value based care relationships beyond just the most populous counties in order to offer more affordable coverage to underserved populations that have more limited care options.”

With the addition of Coconino County, Banner|Aetna’s performance network will now include nearly 3,000 primary care physicians, more than 19,000 specialists and 38 hospitals with reciprocity across all four counties. Its members can also seek 24/7 virtual care through the 98point6 App for low- or no-cost, on-demand, text-based primary care delivered by board-certified physicians. Large medical groups and hospitals joining the performance network in Coconino County include Northern Arizona Healthcare, Banner Page Hospital, Banner Primary Care and Northern Arizona Healthcare Provider Group.

* Comparison is to Aetna's broad network plans. Savings may be less when compared to other value-based network plans. Savings depends on which county the member lives in.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s high quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health-plan experience, care management and health-information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit https://www.banneraetna.com/.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

