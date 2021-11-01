Banner|Aetna Health Insurance Now Available to Individuals as Open Enrollment Begins for the ACA Health Exchange

For the first time, the organization is offering individual and family plans to Maricopa, Pinal and Pima county residents who can enroll via banneraetna.com or through a registered broker starting today.

Open enrollment for 2022 begins today in Arizona’s health insurance exchange, allowing residents of Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties to obtain quality coverage from Banner|Aetna. This unique joint venture, owned by Banner Health and Aetna, a CVS Health company, previously marketed health benefit plans exclusively to employers in the state.

Individuals and families in these three counties can now enroll in a Gold, Silver or Bronze plan that brings together the clinical expertise of Banner Health, the largest nonprofit health system in Arizona, with the national resources of Aetna. Although these plans are part of the Arizona health insurance exchange, enrollment in these Banner|Aetna plans can actually be completed through Banner|Aetna’s website, even if the applicant is receiving subsidies that lower premium costs. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than half of uninsured Americans qualify for subsidies or financial help that can reduce the cost of coverage, including through Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans available offered by the exchange. Individuals can also enroll in these plans with the help of an authorized health insurance broker.

All Gold, Silver and Bronze health plans provide no-cost annual wellness exams and other “essential health benefits” across categories of care, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, lab services, emergency, maternity and newborn care, among others. Members who enroll in Banner|Aetna’s plans also gain access to its performance network of health care providers, no- or low-cost 24/7 access to virtual primary care, and 24-hour Banner Nurse On-Call access. Additionally, Banner|Aetna plans provide convenient retail, pharmacy and no- or low-cost health care services at CVS MinuteClinic®, CVS® HealthHUB and CVS Pharmacy locations across Arizona.

“Banner|Aetna offers unique coverage, teaming with high performing local physicians and hospitals to discover new ways to reduce the overall costs of health insurance while improving member health,” said Tom Grote, CEO of Banner|Aetna. “In fact, our performance network includes doctors and hospitals from Honor Health and Tucson Medical Center in addition to those from our parent company Banner Health, because these organizations share a commitment to providing high-quality care.”

Along with an enhanced direct enrollment experience via Banner|Aetna’s website, the plan also features:

No or low-cost visits at any of the 36 convenient MinuteClinic/HealthHUB locations in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties that offer flexible hours, and one-on-one concierge support for acute and chronic care needs.

that offer flexible hours, and one-on-one concierge support for acute and chronic care needs. No or low-cost on-demand, text-based primary care through 98point6, providing members with 24/7/365 access to board-certified doctors for diagnosis and treatment anywhere, anytime.

providing members with 24/7/365 access to board-certified doctors for diagnosis and treatment anywhere, anytime. 90-day refills and no-cost direct specialty drug prescription delivery through Banner Family Pharmacy.

and no-cost direct specialty drug prescription delivery through Banner Family Pharmacy. A simplified member experience that lets consumers pay their premium at any CVS Pharmacy in Arizona and manage their account with a mobile app or online.

that lets consumers pay their premium at any CVS Pharmacy in Arizona and manage their account with a mobile app or online. Banner Nurse On-Call 24/7/365 support, which allows members to consult with a registered nurse day or night.*

The enrollment period for 2022 coverage runs November 1 through January 15, 2022. To enroll, visit banneraetna.com or talk with a local insurance broker.

*While only your doctor can diagnose, prescribe or give medical advice, the Banner Nurse On-Call program can provide information on a variety of health topics.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health’s high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna’s health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that’s managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

