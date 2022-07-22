Bannon convicted of contempt of U.S. Congress

BANNON: "We may have lost a battle here today, but we are not going to lose this war."

After less than three hours of deliberations, a jury on Friday found Bannon guilty of two misdemeanor counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House committee investigating the violent attack on the Capitol, where Trump supporters tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

The verdict marks the first successful prosecution for contempt of Congress since 1974... where each misdemeanor count is punishable by 30 days to one year behind bars, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

In closing arguments Friday, Bannon's defense team suggested to jurors that Bannon was a political target.

The prosecutor told jurors (quote) "There is nothing political about finding out why Jan. 6 happened and making sure it never happens again."

BANNON: "In the closing argument, the prosecutor missed one very important phrase: I stand with Trump, and the Constitution. And I will never back off that, ever."

Bannon chose not to testify in the trial, after the judge barred him from arguing that he believed his communications with Trump were subject to executive privilege... and from arguing that he relied on legal advice from an attorney in refusing to comply.

Bannon's conviction may strengthen the January 6th committee's position as it seeks to secure testimony and documents from others in Trump's orbit.