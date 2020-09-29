Log in
Banque de France : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 September 2020

09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

29 September 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 September 2020

In the week ending 25 September 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 315.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 4.9 billion to EUR 1,263.1 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 4.4 billion to EUR 4,442.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

25 September 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 32.6 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 287.7 billion

+EUR 2.0 billion

-EUR 0.2 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.3 billion

+EUR 0.2 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,294.5 billion

+EUR 9.1 billion

-EUR 0.5 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 235.8 billion

+EUR 2.7 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 559.5 billion

+EUR 17.2 billion

-EUR 0.4 billion

programme

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 September 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

25 September 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

548 772

4

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

360 497

130

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

86 582

778

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

273 914

-648

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

24 610

549

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12 542

859

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12 542

859

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1 596 905

181

5.1

Main refinancing operations

1 860

181

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1 595 045

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

36 688

-831

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3 643 253

29 458

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3 442 496

29 516

7.2

Other securities

200 757

-58

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22 804

0

9

Other assets

288 744

2 043

Total assets

6 534 815

32 393

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

25 September 2020

with last week due

to transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1 386 068

418

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

3 056 067

-4 842

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

2 722 244

-9 890

2.2

Deposit facility

333 823

5 049

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

0

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

7 448

-1

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

862 384

26 270

5.1

General government

810 089

25 721

5.2

Other liabilities

52 296

549

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

216 181

10 164

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

5 916

116

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6 860

-50

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6 860

-50

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

57 110

0

10 Other liabilities

284 917

317

11 Revaluation accounts

542 941

0

12 Capital and reserves

108 922

0

Total liabilities

6 534 815

32 393

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banque de France published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:09:01 UTC
