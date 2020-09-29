Banque de France : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 September 2020

PRESS RELEASE
29 September 2020
Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 September 2020
In the week ending 25 September 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 315.2 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 4.9 billion to EUR 1,263.1 billion.
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 4.4 billion to EUR 4,442.1 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|
Monetary policy securities
|
Reported value as at
|
Weekly change -
|
Weekly change -
|
portfolios
|
25 September 2020
|
purchases
|
redemptions
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 0.5 billion
|
-
|
-
|
programme 1
|
|
|
|
Securities Markets Programme
|
EUR 32.6 billion
|
-
|
-
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 2.8 billion
|
-
|
-
|
programme 2
|
|
|
|
Covered bond purchase
|
EUR 287.7 billion
|
+EUR 2.0 billion
|
-EUR 0.2 billion
|
programme 3
|
|
|
|
Asset-backed securities purchase
|
EUR 29.3 billion
|
+EUR 0.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.4 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Public sector purchase
|
EUR 2,294.5 billion
|
+EUR 9.1 billion
|
-EUR 0.5 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Corporate sector purchase
|
EUR 235.8 billion
|
+EUR 2.7 billion
|
-EUR 0.1 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
|
Pandemic emergency purchase
|
EUR 559.5 billion
|
+EUR 17.2 billion
|
-EUR 0.4 billion
|
programme
|
|
|
The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).
Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 25 September 2020
(in EUR millions)
|
Assets
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared
|
|
|
|
25 September 2020
|
with last week due to
|
|
|
|
|
transactions
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gold and gold receivables
|
548 772
|
4
|
2
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
360 497
|
130
|
|
2.1
|
Receivables from the IMF
|
86 582
|
778
|
|
2.2
|
Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets
|
273 914
|
-648
|
3
|
Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
24 610
|
549
|
4
|
Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
12 542
|
859
|
|
4.1
|
Balances with banks, security investments and loans
|
12 542
|
859
|
|
4.2
|
Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro
|
1 596 905
|
181
|
|
5.1
|
Main refinancing operations
|
1 860
|
181
|
|
5.2
|
Longer-term refinancing operations
|
1 595 045
|
0
|
|
5.3
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.4
|
Structural reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.5
|
Marginal lending facility
|
0
|
0
|
|
5.6
|
Credits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
36 688
|
-831
|
7
|
Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro
|
3 643 253
|
29 458
|
|
7.1
|
Securities held for monetary policy purposes
|
3 442 496
|
29 516
|
|
7.2
|
Other securities
|
200 757
|
-58
|
8
|
General government debt denominated in euro
|
22 804
|
0
|
9
|
Other assets
|
288 744
|
2 043
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
6 534 815
|
32 393
|
Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
Balance as at
|
Difference compared
|
|
|
|
25 September 2020
|
with last week due
|
|
|
|
|
to transactions
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Banknotes in circulation
|
1 386 068
|
418
|
2
|
Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in
|
3 056 067
|
-4 842
|
euro
|
|
|
2.1
|
Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)
|
2 722 244
|
-9 890
|
|
2.2
|
Deposit facility
|
333 823
|
5 049
|
|
2.3
|
Fixed-term deposits
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.4
|
Fine-tuning reverse operations
|
0
|
0
|
|
2.5
|
Deposits related to margin calls
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro
|
7 448
|
-1
|
4
|
Debt certificates issued
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro
|
862 384
|
26 270
|
|
5.1
|
General government
|
810 089
|
25 721
|
|
5.2
|
Other liabilities
|
52 296
|
549
|
6
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro
|
216 181
|
10 164
|
7
|
Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
5 916
|
116
|
8
|
Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency
|
6 860
|
-50
|
|
8.1
|
Deposits, balances and other liabilities
|
6 860
|
-50
|
|
8.2
|
Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF
|
57 110
|
0
|
10 Other liabilities
|
284 917
|
317
|
11 Revaluation accounts
|
542 941
|
0
|
12 Capital and reserves
|
108 922
|
0
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
6 534 815
|
32 393
Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Banque de France published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:09:01 UTC