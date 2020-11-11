Log in
Bar-B-Cutie : SmokeHouse CEO Gives FREE MEALS to Fellow Veterans as a Thank You for Their Service

11/11/2020 | 12:06pm EST

Local authentic BBQ restaurant celebrates Veteran’s Day in a BIG way as they are offering all veterans a FREE Meal

US Army veteran and Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse CEO, Ronnie McFarland, says, “Thank you to all my veteran brothers and sisters and to those currently serving in our military for your service to our country. Happy Veteran’s Day! Today your meal’s on me.”

“It was a privilege to serve our country. Serving to protect American freedoms is not without cost, though. Many who served beside me never came home and many came home sick,” Ronnie remarks as he recalls his years as an Army officer stationed in Vietnam. “As veterans and active military enjoy their Bar-B-Cutie meals today, know that our company stands with you, respects you and is immensely grateful to you for your service! You are our heroes. God bless you and God bless America!”

Veteran’s Day only, all active and non-active military (with a military ID or proof of service) will receive a specified Veterans Day Meal free (dine-in or drive-thru) at Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse until they run out (limit one free meal offer per person).

For more than 70 years, Bar-B-Cutie has excelled in using local wood to deliver its traditional pit BBQ and sides to patrons. Through December 31, Bar-B-Cutie is offering its holiday menu as well as its wildly popular menu that features a wide array of smoked meats, from the perfectly smoked pork, tender brisket to hand-rubbed turkey, a variety of southern sides including whipped potatoes, fried okra and traditional desserts like banana pudding and pecan pie.

Bar-B-Cutie customers can now order your favorite items from the Bar-B-Cutie APP, online, dine-in or drive-thru and can have orders delivered through our third party delivery partners like GrubHub and UberEats .

About Bar-B-Cutie: Each Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is owned and operated by a family living in that community. Since our founding in 1950, Bar-B-Cutie has served up world-class BBQ to millions of customers in the American South. Today, our markets include San Antonio and The Rio Grande Valley in Texas; Nashville, TN; and Georgia, and we are growing! We are passionate about serving world-class BBQ and making a difference in our local communities. Check out what we're up to on Instagram! For franchise opportunities, visit www.bbcutiefranchise.com.


© Business Wire 2020
