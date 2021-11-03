Barbados records growth of 10%: CARICOM BUSINESS

Barbados registered economic growth of 10% during July-September 2021 relative to the corresponding period in 2020.

However, for the first 9 months of the year economic activity is estimated to have been approximately 3.2% below the corresponding period in 2020. Indeed at end-September, the gross international reserves totalled $2,865 million, covering approximately 42 weeks of imports. Tourism continued its recovery during the third quarter with long-stay arrivals totalling 43,019 visitors compared to 13,247 during the similar period in 2020. Unemployment declined to 15.9% while the labour force participation rate increased to 62.1%.

Revenue increased by 3% as taxes on consumption improved from the slump in the previous year, however taxes on incomes declined by 12%. Non-interest expenditure rose by 15% principally because of rising expenditures to address the on-going impact of COVID-19 and recent unexpected climatic events. While the debt stock reached $13.1 billion, up from $12.9 billion in March, the debt ratio fell by 5 percentage points to 146.1% of GDP at the end of September 2021. (CBB)

Extract from CARICOM BUSINESS Newsletter Vol 4 No 43

Click on Link or Image below to read full Newsletter

[Link]

Caricom Business October 30 2021-vol-4-no-43