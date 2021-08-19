Barbara Winn Joins NGA 911

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Winn, a senior technology executive, has joined the NGA Team. As the NGA 911 Chief Growth Officer (CGO), she will provide veteran leadership to the global leader in next-generation 911 technology.



For nearly 23 years, Barb has held several leadership positions in customer service, network engineering, strategy, operations, external affairs, and most recently, public sector sales, where her team drove business growth innovation through software-defined networking, Fiber, 5G, IoT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Mobility, IT Professional Services and next-generation 911 services.

During her tenure with AT&T external and legislative affairs, Barb created a model disaster recovery program supporting emergency communications for public safety in the West. Barb has received numerous distinguished awards, most notably the President's Volunteer Service Award and a CA Senate Resolution from the Senate President Pro Tempore, for her years of support during natural disasters, including wildfires, earthquakes, mudslides, and the COVID Pandemic. For ten years, Barb held an elected position with her local Fire Department and is an active public servant supporting several community-based organizations as a board member.

Barbara brings a wealth of knowledge to the NGA 911 team and the company's customers. NGA 911 has been labeled a disruptor in the Next Generation 911 space by public safety agencies and competitors alike, and this is exactly where she wants to be.

"NGA911 stands apart in the NextGen 911 industry," Barbara shared, "by using public safety, not company enlargement, to drive its continued advancements. I recognize the power behind NGA 911 with its ability to quickly adapt to ensure our customers have what they need to provide the most efficient, highest quality service. From my many years of experience, this is what sets NGA911 apart in the NextGen 911 industry." I genuinely look forward to advancing public safety with NGA 911's winning attitude, technology, and Next Generation perspective."

As CGO, Barbara will identify innovative ways to grow the business, deepen impact, and expand partnerships. She'll cultivate relationships with key stakeholders, partners, and clients. Her "player-coach" style is exemplary, setting best practices that stimulate innovation and drive impactful growth across the entire team.

"Barbara is a leader who is cut from the cloth of public safety," says Don Ferguson, NGA 911 Cofounder, and CEO. "Her experience, relationships, and sharp tactical mind will raise NGA 911 to new heights. And, most notably, her devotion to those who serve public safety is perfectly aligned with NGA 911."

