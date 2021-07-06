Log in
Barbecue at Home by Dickey's Revamps E-Commerce Site

07/06/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
Dallas, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s­ has something big cooking…Barbecue At Home is getting ready to launch a new, elevated website to showcase its craft sausages, curated boxes and unique rubs and seasonings.

Beginning July 6, online shoppers will have the ability to purchase pre-selected boxes of restaurant-quality meats with delicious recipes, such as Chili Cured Pork Belly, Pig Shooters and Coffee Rubbed Flat Ironed Steak. Or customers can shop a la carte and combine meats, craft sausages and sides to create a customized box fit for their ideal home barbecue experience. All boxes are shipped with frozen, portion-controlled cuts of meat in vacuum-sealed packaging.

In addition, on the revamped website, barbecue enthusiasts also have the option to select a cooking method – grilled, smoked, baked or roasted – and review recipes utilizing these smokin’ hot skills.

To celebrate the site re-launch, Barbecue At Home is including free pork belly with the first 100 orders of $100 or more! Fans are also invited to sign up for the e-club, giving them free access to discounts, specials and new offerings after taking just a few seconds to enroll.

“We are proud to launch a user-friendly website that will bring our fans closer to the Dickey’s brand while having fun making our delicious meats and sides at home,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With the ability to easily share and customize recipes with family and friends, this website adds a new element of engagement for our fans who are truly interested in learning ways to cook with our premium cuts of meat while trying the latest and greatest seasonings and sauces.”

Combining over 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Research and Development Chef Phil Butler and Chef Dan Wilk joined creative culinary forces to add several of Dickey’s fan favorites, along with their own signature dishes, totaling more than 60 recipes on the new website.

For more information, or to view the full menu, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.

Attachment 


Chrissy Bachman
Barbecue At Home by Dickey's
972-248-9899
cbachman@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
