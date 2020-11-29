Barbie Dreamhouse Cyber Monday Deals (2020) Monitored by Spending Lab

Compare the latest Barbie Dreamhouse deals for Cyber Monday, featuring dolls, doll clothes, accessories & more offers. Find the best deals in the list below.
Best Barbie Deals:
-
Save up to 35% on Barbie Dreamhouse dollhouses, dolls, playsets & more at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse playsets and dolls including talking Barbie, Ken, Skipper, Stacie and more
-
Save up to 25% on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse toys at Amazon - check the live prices on popular Barbie Dreamhouse dolls, dollhouses and playsets including 1-story and 3-story houses, transforming planes and more
-
Save on Barbie playsets & dolls at Belk.com
-
Save on Barbie Dreamhouse furniture and accessories at Walmart - click the link for live prices on Barbie Dreamhouse replacement parts, playsets, and accessory packs
-
Save up to $60 off on top-rated Barbie Dreamhouse playsets at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse playsets, including the Pet Rescue Center Playset, Cake Decorating Playset, and Sweet Orchard Farm Playset
-
Save up to 34% off on Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures dolls at Amazon - check the latest savings on Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures dolls, including the Teresa Spin 'n Twirl Gymnast Doll and Swim 'n Dive Doll
-
Save up to 36% off on Barbie Dreamhouse accessories at Amazon - see the latest deals on a wide range of Barbie Dreamhouse accessories and replacement parts
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Cyber Monday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005003/en/