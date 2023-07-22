STORY: Today, 22 feet of bookshelves in his Los Angeles home are filled with his Barbie collection, worth around $20,000.

The middle school teacher's Instagram account, "DollsOnTheBrain," has more than 70,000 followers - about 15,000 of whom he picked up in the last few weeks.

What used to be an arcane hobby has become far more popular recently, fueled by the advertising campaign and audience anticipation around this weekend's film release of "Barbie."

At thrift stores, vintage Barbie dolls have become a treasured find, prices in the collectibles market have soared, and antiques appraisers have been flooded by calls from new collectors.

The "Barbie" movie, which opened Friday (July 21), is expected to rake in $100 million in U.S. theaters on its opening weekend.

Retailers around the world are also hoping to profit off its hype with Barbie-themed offerings from hotel suites to toothbrushes and apparel.