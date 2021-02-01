Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barchart :.com Reports a Record 3.7 million Users for January 2021

02/01/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media, and commodity industries, announces that www.barchart.com recorded a record 3.7 million users for the month of January 2021. The financial media arm of Barchart, barchart.com provides investors, traders and other market participants with access to market data, information and premium tools covering stocks, ETFs, indexes, options, futures, commodities and currencies.  January marks the first time the financial media platform has exceeded 3 million users in one month.

"Following the election there has certainly been more attention on the markets than ever before.  We saw a steady increase in December, which grew even further in January across stocks, options, commodities and currencies," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda.  "When new users arrive at Barchart.com they find they can do everything from look-up a quote or chart to run a screener on unusual options activity, or set an alert on their favorite stock.  Offering all of those tools and many more sets Barchart.com apart," added Haraburda. 

Core features of Barchart.com, include:

  • Multi-asset class coverage of stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrency
  • Tools for technical analysis like Interactive Charting as well as Fundamental Data covering Earnings, Dividends and Financial Ratios
  • News covering financial and commodity markets, as well as individual stocks
  • An extensive set of user-friendly tools including Watchlists, Portfolios, Alerts, Screeners, Custom Views, Data Downloads, and Daily Reports sent automatically via email

Recent Drivers of Barchart.com Traffic, include:

"In addition to data and tools, we continue to develop more educational content, including live weekly webinars," said Haraburda. "Educating our users on how to get the most out of Barchart.com is very important to us. We offer a lot of information and tools, so the education helps you focus and learn," added Haraburda.

Barchart.com data is also now available via Microsoft® Excel®, through the newly launched Barchart Excel add-in service.  In addition, Barchart.com offers both a free (My Barchart) and paid subscription (Barchart Premier) which offer users access to more data, tools and customization.

To learn more, visit www.barchart.com from any device.

About Barchart
Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions.

Microsoft and Excel are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

Barchart.com, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barchart)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barchartcom-reports-a-record-3-7-million-users-for-january-2021--301219151.html

SOURCE Barchart


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aPATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17aINTACT FINANCIAL : Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact board
AQ
11:17aMINTO APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021
AQ
11:16a'Gamestonk' retail fever cools as silver grabs attention
RE
11:16aESSITY : raises EUR 700m in the bond market
AQ
11:16aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL named one of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies
PR
11:16aJAMES S. MCDONNELL FOUNDATION : Announces New 2020 Grants for The 21st Century Science Initiative Awards
BU
11:16aVenture West Funding Arranges $56.5M in Total Loans for Los Angeles Apartment Portfolio
BU
11:16aPROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:16aBOSTON SCIENTIFIC : Named a 2021 Fortune World's Most Admired Company
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ