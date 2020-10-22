Barclays Enters Multi-Year Relationship Agreement with AARP

Barclays Plans to Launch Co-Branded Credit Cards to AARP Members in 2021

Barclays US Consumer Bank, a leading issuer of custom co-branded credit card programs and AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans fifty and older to choose how they live as they age, have entered into a multi-year agreement to provide a suite of credit cards to AARP members in the United States. Barclays is scheduled to launch the co-branded credit cards in the spring of 2021.

“Barclays is thrilled to have been chosen to design and offer credit card products that may enrich and enhance the experience for the nearly 38 million AARP members across the United States,” said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “This relationship reflects our focus and commitment to help AARP members by providing innovative credit and lending programs that drive customer loyalty and engagement.”

“AARP members are savvy consumers, and they have high expectations when they see the AARP brand on a product,” said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. “I am delighted that Barclays will design card features and a service experience that live up to those high expectations.”

As part of the agreement, Barclays will acquire the existing AARP-branded credit card portfolio. Barclays will offer a suite of card products that will provide AARP members with a wide range of exclusive benefits and rewarding value propositions. More details about the features of the card products will be announced prior to launch in 2021.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. The company is diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Barclays' businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by their service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit www.home.barclays.

Barclays US Consumer Bank is one of the fastest-growing top 10 credit card issuers in the United States. The bank creates customized, co-branded credit card programs for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions, and offers its own branded online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, please visit www.BarclaysUS.com.

About AARP

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services Inc., founded in 1999, is a wholly owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards; auto, home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance; life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; and pharmacy services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

