Barclays Q1 profit slides 8%, puts buyback on hold

04/28/2022 | 02:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A branch of Barclays Bank is seen, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a better than expected 8% fall in first quarter profits on Thursday, but put share buyback plans on hold pending discussions with U.S. regulators over a possible restatement of its 2021 earnings.

The British bank disclosed last month it had exceeded a U.S. limit on sales of structured products, triggering an an estimated 450 million pound ($563.22 million) loss and regulatory scrutiny.

Barclays previously said the 1 billion pound buyback would commence in the second quarter, after the mistake was disclosed.

The bank on Wednesday posted a profit before tax for the three months ended March of 2.2 billion pounds ($2.75 billion), above an average analyst forecast of 1.3 billion pounds and below the 2.4 billion pounds booked in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.7988 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Lawrence White and Iain Withers


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS