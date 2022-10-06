Barclays bolsters financial institutions group with new EMEA co-head

Barclays picked FIG veteran Tim Main as its investment banking boss in EMEA on Tuesday while former Bank of America banker Arif Vohra succeeded Main as global co-head of FIG and Reid Marsh became global chairman of investment banking. Italy-born Maiorana has been focused on the financial services industry since starting his career at HSBC in 2006. He joined Barclays in 2010 after a 2-year stint at Rothschild where he worked primarily with Italian clients including insurer Generali. At Barclays he rose through the ranks advising on a number of deals involving Greek banks such as Eurobank and National Bank of Greece and their efforts to raise cash and sell assets.

He became head of FIG for emerging Europe - which includes Central and Eastern Europe as well as Greece and Turkey - and worked on Metlife's disposal of its insurance business in Poland among other deals. More recently he spearheaded the bank's fintech and asset management coverage advising companies including digital wealth manager Moneyfarm on its fundraising plans.

In his new role, he will work closely with Barclays' global co-heads of FIG investment banking, Joel Fleck and Arif Vohra.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Pamela Barbaglia