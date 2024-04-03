April 3 (Reuters) - Barclays on Wednesday raised its 2024 year-end target for the pan-European STOXX 600 index to 540 from 510, citing a pick-up in domestic growth, potential easing in borrowing costs and cheaper valuations. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|185 GBX
|+0.48%
|+1.80%
|34.87B
|1,212 PTS
|-0.14%
|-0.59%
|-
|507.9 PTS
|-0.14%
|-0.78%
|-
Analysis-With wary eye, China courts Indonesia's incoming leader Prabowo
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 AM ET
Royal Mail proposes universal service reforms to save 300 mln pounds annually
UK's Virgin Atlantic says it's on course to return to profitability in 2024
Analysis-Rising Treasury yields pose a test for richly valued US stocks
China's Xiaomi receives over 100,000 orders, begins deliveries of its first EV
AFR: Siemens Healthineers AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]