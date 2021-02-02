Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barcode Label Printer Market 2020-2024- Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brother International Corp., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

02/02/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The barcode label printer market is poised to grow by USD 1.17 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201006046/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the barcode label printer market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of 2D barcodes.

The barcode label printer market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing e-commerce industry as one of the prime reasons driving the barcode label printer market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The barcode label printer market covers the following areas:

Barcode Label Printer Market Sizing
Barcode Label Printer Market Forecast
Barcode Label Printer Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Barcodes Inc.
  • Brother International Corp.
  • DASCOM Americas SBI LLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Printek L.L.C.
  • Toshiba International Corp.
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Biochip Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The biochip market size has the potential to grow by USD 19.71 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The virtualized evolved packet core market size has the potential to grow by USD 17.51 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Industrial printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Desktop printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mobile printers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avery Dennison Corp.
  • Barcodes Inc.
  • Brother International Corp.
  • DASCOM Americas SBI LLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Printek L.L.C.
  • Toshiba International Corp.
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aCEZ A S : Information on NPP Dukovany 2/2/2021
PU
01:45aThai stock investor confidence improves but new COVID-19 wave drags
RE
01:45aAhold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
GL
01:44aCOMET RIDGE : 02 Feb 2021    Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:44aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : A perfect platform for industrial data communication
PU
01:43aPRESS RELEASE : ENCAVIS AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
DJ
01:43aENCAVIS AG : Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking initiates research coverage
EQ
01:39aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%
RE
01:38aVAISALA OYJ : achieves its target to use 100% renewable electricity
PU
01:38aAUTOHOME INC. : Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares
3CODEMASTERS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : CODEMASTERS : Game reboots key to future growth as EA seen posting record rev..
4ALPHABET INC. : All eyes on Alphabet's first-ever disclosure of Google Cloud profit
5EXCLUSIVE: Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ