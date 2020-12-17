Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Barcode Scanner Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge

12/17/2020 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new Barcode Scanner market research report from SpendEdge indicates an incremental growth during the forecast period as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005421/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Barcode Scanner Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Barcode Scanner Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the markets recover SpendEdge expects the Barcode Scanner market size to grow by USD 1 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the Barcode Scanner market. Download free report sample

Barcode Scanner Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Barcode Scanner research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Insights Delivered into the Barcode Scanner Market

This market intelligence report on Barcode Scanner answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

Information on Latest Trends and Supply Chain Market Information Knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Barcode Scanner for the period of 2020-2024
  • Risk management and sustainability strategies
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Barcode Scanner Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend, download a free sample.

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Notes:

  • The Barcode Scanner market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1 billion during the forecast period.
  • The Barcode Scanner market is segmented by Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
  • The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Advantech Co. Ltd., CipherLab Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights to our digital procurement platform- Contact Us.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : 10 Million Rides to Move Us Toward Recovery
PU
12:25pAXWAY : Financial Calendar 2021
PU
12:25pSIRIUS XM : Get your fix of non-partisan political talk during two new shows on P.O.T.U.S. Politics
PU
12:25pILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER : 's Rhonda Carter Adams Wins Statewide Award for Excellence in Inclusion & Diversity
BU
12:24pDover expects some Brexit disruption, stockpiling drives up volumes
RE
12:23pCRAYON : How Migrating to the Cloud Can Drive Business Transformation
PU
12:23pTIETOEVRY OYJ : comments on the legal case against Tieto Latvia
PU
12:22pHERANTIS PHARMA OYJ : Plc launches an accelerated bookbuilding process to raise a minimum of EUR 6.5 million through a private placement of new shares
AQ
12:22pCOGECO : Gives Back to the Community as Part of the 2020 United Way / Centraide Campaign
AQ
12:21pUpdated list at 31 December 2019 of the Italian financial conglomerates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
2NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
3ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
4BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ