Bardavon Health Innovations Names Kelly Hunt as General Counsel

Overland Park, Kan., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bardavon Health Innovations, a leading Workers’ Compensation and MSK digital health company, today announced the appointment of Kelly Hunt as General Counsel.

In her new role, Hunt will oversee all legal activities, including corporate governance, litigation, intellectual property, privacy, IP, compliance, risk and contractual matters. She will report to Ed Enyeart, Chief Financial Officer.

“We are thrilled Kelly is joining Bardavon,” said Enyeart. “Her knowledge of healthcare, compliance, and data-privacy law goes hand-in-hand with her experience building a legal and compliance team that can efficiently meet the increasing demands of data protection and healthcare regulation while partnering with the business in support of our anticipated rapid growth. Kelly’s extensive legal expertise will help us deliver on Bardavon’s commitment to improve the workers’ compensation experience and as we expand into the commercial musculoskeletal health space.”

Hunt brings a passion for building strong legal departments, designed to impact virtually every aspect of a business, from mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions, to information security, data protection, compliance, and ethics.

Bardavon serves the workers’ compensation industry through innovative technology and a national network of therapy providers to drive quality musculoskeletal (MSK) care and functional outcomes for injured workers.

“I’m delighted to join Bardavon at this exciting stage of the company’s growth,” said Hunt. “I’m impressed by the company’s leadership in standardizing workers’ compensation best practices and developing a best-in-class clinical guidance and governance system. I look forward to playing a pivotal role in their continued growth and success.”

Hunt most recently served as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Dane Street LLC, a leading URAC-accredited provider of Independent Medical Examination and Peer Review services to the Auto, Disability, Group Health and Workers’ Compensation markets. In her previous role, she managed URAC accreditation, utilization review, and quality management. She also created the company’s first legal department and subsequently, its first Compliance and Ethics department. Additionally, Hunt created the company’s training and auditing program and negotiated and drafted business and employment contracts, including provider network contracts.

Prior to her time at Dane Street, LLC, Kelly served as Regional Manager of Quality Improvement for Coventry Health Care, where she managed internal and external appeals and grievances, policy and procedure drafting, URAC and NCQA accreditation, credentialing, HEDIS and Governmental Affairs. She provided healthcare consultation to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, where she assisted in the drafting of the internal claims and appeals process and external review procedures, enacted in Louisiana in 2013.

Hunt also practiced law in Workers’ Compensation as an Associate Attorney with D’Amico & Carimi law firm.

Hunt received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Latin from Louisiana State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern University Law Center.

