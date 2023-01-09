Barge operator Kirby opts against divesting distribution and services unit

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tank barge operator Kirby Corporation
said on Monday it had decided against a sale or spin-off
of its distribution and services business, citing challenging
financial market conditions.
"The M&A market continues to be constrained by macroeconomic
headwinds, including a challenging financing environment," said
Joseph Pyne, Kirby's Chairman of the Board.
Shares of the barge operator were up 1.6% at $64.9 in
afternoon trade.
Kirby said it had initiated a review of strategic
alternatives, including a sale or spin-off, for its distribution
and services business in early 2022 and held discussions with a
number of suitors.
The barge operator had flagged in October that supply chain
issues continued to impact its distribution and services segment
and warned labor constraints and inflationary pressures were
contributing to rising costs.
In addition, activist investor JCP Investment Management had
raised concerns about the company's long-term underperformance
relative to peers and pushed for a strategic review, including a
break-up or sale of the company, Bloomberg News reported in
August last year.
JCP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
Kirby transports bulk liquid products such as petrochemicals,
black oil and refined petroleum throughout the U.S.
Through its distribution and services unit, the company sells
after-market service and parts for engine and equipment used in
oilfield services.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru)