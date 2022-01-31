Log in
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/31/2022 | 06:49am EST
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Vivien Gould   
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 PDMR (Director)
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 		 Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
b) LEI
 		 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each



ISIN: GB0032273343
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Purchase of Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£7.483048 1000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 

1000

£7,483.05
e) Date of the transaction
 		 28 January 2022
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

